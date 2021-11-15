ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse judge dismisses underage gun charge

Cover picture for the articleThe judge presiding over the homicide trial for Kyle Rittenhouse motioned to dismiss the sixth count against the defendant Monday, which was possession of a dangerous weapon under...

MSNBC Host Calls for Removal of Kyle Rittenhouse Judge After He Rebukes Prosecutor

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Armed man arrested outside court as MSNBC denies photographing jury

The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller Suspects There May Be Discord Among Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Jurors

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial left the Kenosha County courthouse for the third night with no verdict late Thursday – and the deliberations seem to be taking longer than some thought. The jurors also went home earlier on Thursday than they did Wednesday. We asked CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller what he believes is happening behind the closed doors of the jury room. He said it could well be that the jury is not in a state of peace and harmony. “I’m going to take a shot at a guess – I think this jury is in...
The Kenosha vigilantes were the men who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse

All three times Kyle Rittenhouse shot his gun in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the night of Aug. 25, he was retreating from someone trying to assault him. That was evident within days, and the state’s foolish attempt to prosecute him made it obvious. Politicians, commentators, and academics on the Left are...
Protesters March Downtown In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters gathered at Federal Plaza and marched downtown Friday night, in the wake of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protesters marched to Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, where police stopped them from going farther north. CBS 2’s photographer at the scene estimated there were about 60 to 100 protesters. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges earlier Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up...
'Heartbroken': Parents of Rittenhouse victim react to not guilty verdict

The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict, ACLU Says Authorities In Kenosha Enabled ‘White Militia Members’ Who Went After Protesters

CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted. There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting...
Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In 2020 Kenosha Shootings

KENOSHA, WIS. (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. Rittenhouse broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as a court clerk announced the jury had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted. There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting in...
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors have completed a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the defense raised some objections – fearing the juror would be at home overanalyzing the case. At the end of the day, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is...
The moral of the Rittenhouse acquittal: Rioting has consequences

More than a year after being smeared by the likes of President Joe Biden and the "Squad" as a white supremacist murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has finally, and rightly, been acquitted on all charges pertaining to the fateful Kenosha night that ended in him shooting three protesters in self-defense. Predictably, Democrats and cable news are already back on the offensive.
Who is responsible for the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings? Every single person who excused rioting

In the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, there is one guilty party that will never be prosecuted, never put on trial, never held accountable for their role in the shootings that could land Rittenhouse in jail. That party is every single person who spent the summer of 2020 excusing and even justifying the violent riots that led Rittenhouse to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the first place.
