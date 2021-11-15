Rittenhouse judge dismisses underage gun charge

A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse's friend testified Tuesday that the armed teenager was "freaking out," pale and sweaty after he fatally shot two people and wounded another during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. "He said he had to do it, it was self-defense, people were trying to hurt him,"...
Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
KENOSHA, Wis. - More than a year after his nephew was shot seven times by a police officer, paralyzing him from the waist down, Justin Blake takes to this city's broad courthouse steps each morning and makes his case for justice. He wants Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen on trial here...
I don’t know if Kyle Rittenhouse was just a scared kid, trying to “help” people, when he shot three men, killing two of them, on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Or whether Rittenhouse was, as I admit I suspect, a...
The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial left the Kenosha County courthouse for the third night with no verdict late Thursday – and the deliberations seem to be taking longer than some thought.
The jurors also went home earlier on Thursday than they did Wednesday.
We asked CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller what he believes is happening behind the closed doors of the jury room. He said it could well be that the jury is not in a state of peace and harmony.
“I’m going to take a shot at a guess – I think this jury is in...
All three times Kyle Rittenhouse shot his gun in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the night of Aug. 25, he was retreating from someone trying to assault him. That was evident within days, and the state’s foolish attempt to prosecute him made it obvious. Politicians, commentators, and academics on the Left are...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters gathered at Federal Plaza and marched downtown Friday night, in the wake of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The protesters marched to Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, where police stopped them from going farther north.
CBS 2’s photographer at the scene estimated there were about 60 to 100 protesters.
Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges earlier Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up...
The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted.
There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting...
KENOSHA, WIS. (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
Rittenhouse broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as a court clerk announced the jury had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted.
There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting in...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors have completed a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.
Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the defense raised some objections – fearing the juror would be at home overanalyzing the case.
At the end of the day, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is...
More than a year after being smeared by the likes of President Joe Biden and the "Squad" as a white supremacist murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has finally, and rightly, been acquitted on all charges pertaining to the fateful Kenosha night that ended in him shooting three protesters in self-defense. Predictably, Democrats and cable news are already back on the offensive.
In the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, there is one guilty party that will never be prosecuted, never put on trial, never held accountable for their role in the shootings that could land Rittenhouse in jail. That party is every single person who spent the summer of 2020 excusing and even justifying the violent riots that led Rittenhouse to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the first place.
Comments / 0