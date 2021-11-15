Ghislaine Maxwell describes prison as 'inhumane,' pestered by rats and peeping guards

F ormer Epstein associate and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell says that the conditions of her imprisonment have been "inhumane."

With her trial set to begin, Maxwell finally spoke out about the conditions she's been living in since her arrest. According to her account of the prison, the conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center were so bad that a rat would sit beside an open sewer while she went to the bathroom.

"I used to go to the loo with an open sewer drain, and a friendly rat would regularly visit," Maxwell told the Daily Mail . "I told the guards, but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a guard who screamed in terror. Finally, the sewer drain was covered."

Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, reported this incident involving sewage in a June filing. Sternheim also claimed that the prison's conditions have been consistently terrible.

The former socialite also complained that the guards have not given her privacy for personal hygiene, saying, "I used to take a shower every day, but I've stopped because of the creepy guards who stand close and stare at me the whole time."

Maxwell has been kept at the Metropolitan Detention Center for the last 16 months and has been refused bail several times. She has repeatedly expressed concern that she will not get a fair trial.

Maxwell's trial will select its jury on Monday, with the trial set to begin on Nov. 29. She was arrested in July 2020 over charges alleging that she helped Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls in a coordinated child prostitution operation. The plaintiffs will attempt to charge Maxwell with the enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.

Detainees at Brooklyn Detention Center have complained for years about the living conditions at the New York prison. In December 2019, the detention center suffered a power outage, forcing nearly 1,600 inmates to live in below-freezing temperatures. The incident was later investigated by the Department of Justice.

A judge ruled on Oct. 24 that the public has the "right" to watch the jury selection process for Maxwell's trial.

Brooklyn Detention Center did not immediately respond to requests for information about Maxwell's living quarters by the Washington Examiner .

