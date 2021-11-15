Trust in media evaporates, with many believing coverage is too easy on Biden

Trust in political news has hit another low, with most voters, even Democrats, believing the media were more aggressive in coverage of former President Donald Trump than President Joe Biden.

In fact, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, no demographic has a majority level of trust in the press anymore.

Overall, and by a massive 20-point gulf, likely voters said they do not trust the political news they get from the media (53% compared to 33%). "That’s up from 43% in July," said the survey analysis.

The highest level of distrust is among Republicans at 69%, independent voters at 62%, and women at 58%.

The poll follows a series of missteps and apologies from the media in their coverage of Trump, especially the long-hyped “dossier” on fake scandals meant to derail his first presidential run against Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The distrust could be fed by the double standard voters see in how the mostly liberal media cover the slumping of Biden compared to Trump.

Biden’s poll numbers have fallen below Trump’s, but many outlets find reason to cheer the Democratic White House.

The public doesn’t seem to be buying it, though, as they face inflation that has doubled gasoline prices, a more expensive Thanksgiving dinner, and the supply crisis that threatens to crush Christmas.

Asked if the news media are more or less aggressive covering Trump versus Biden, 58% said “less aggressive,” 17% said “more aggressive,” and 21% said “about the same.”

Washington Examiner Videos