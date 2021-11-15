ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG0a6_0cxC9sMS00

In many ways, time can now be measured as before and after “Old Town Road.” The smash-hit from multi-hyphenate Lil Nas X has changed the way leagues of people see music and what it can be. “Old Town Road” even spawned a KIDZ BOP version—all this from a previously unknown musician in his early 20s.

But before we get into the song’s history, let’s all just watch the “Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft Billy Ray Cyrus” together here. What’s 5:08 between friends?

First and foremost, isn’t the pairing of Cyrus and Lil Nas X delightful? The whole “Yer with me now” dynamic is crucial to the song’s life. Cyrus, a bona fide country star and father of global music star Miley Cyrus put his arm around Lil Nas X. A mighty fine welcome paving the way for Lil Nas X’s entry to the country scene. Lil Nas X, who knew Miley because of his past role on the Disney series she starred in, Hannah Montana, reached out to Cyrus for his support. And beyond that, Cyrus’ gritty vocal delivery is just spot on for the track’s opening and break.

Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) released “Old Town Road” on December 3, 2018 (three years ago, today). Later, in March of 2019, the song was re-released by Columbia Records after a bidding war. In April, a remix of the song was released with Cyrus. In total, “Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks on top of the Billboard charts—helped by the number of remixes the artist allowed for—becoming the longest-running No. 1 song since the debut of the Hot 100 chart. The track won Lil Nas X Grammy Awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The now-22 year old Georgia-born musician also became the first openly gay Black artist to win a Country Music Association award. Before he or his song was famous, Lil Nas X cultivated a personality on the internet and social media—on Twitter, more specifically. It was around that time, reportedly, that the artist bought the beat for the song (anonymously) at an online shop from Dutch producer YoungKio for $30. The beat samples the song “34 Ghosts” from the Nine Inch Nails album Ghosts I-IV. Lil Nas X has said he recorded the song in a modest Atlanta studio on their $20 Tuesdays, taking less than an hour.

He then released it on Soundcloud later that day. Nine Inch Nails frontman, Trent Reznor, granted the sample and called the song “undeniably hooky.” Working his social media magic, Lil Nas X began making memes—about 100, he says—to promote the song. It was later picked up by TikTok users. The song went viral as a result of the #Yeehaw Challenge and debuted at 83 on the Billboard charts. The rest is history. Well, almost. For some time, there was controversy over the song’s inclusion in the country music pantheon. Later in 2019, Billboard took the song off the Hot Country chart, telling Rolling Stone:

“When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is a musical composition. While “Old Town Road” incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Many claimed racism or, at least, deep prejudice. The song had reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the publication disqualified it. It since has not been re-entered onto the overall country charts. Despite this (or, maybe in part as a result) the song has had many big lives and has topped the charts in numerous countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K. and more. It has been certified as diamond, selling ten million total units in America. In response to Billboard’s removal, Cyrus tweeted his continued support and approval of Lil Nas X, placing it in the category of the covered “Outlaw.”

On top of all this, Lil Nas X’s song put the genre of country rap and even the concept of the Black Cowboy squarely on the modern map. But why, exactly? Let’s dig into the lyrics:

Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse

To the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride (Kio, Kio) ’til I can’t no more

I got the horses in the back

Horse tack is attached

Hat is matte black

Got the boots that’s black to match

Riding on a horse, ha

You can whip your Porsche

I been in the valley

You ain’t been up off the porch, now

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell me nothing

Can’t nobody tell me nothing

You can’t tell me nothing

The song is catchy, repetitive and uses familiar figures like horses and tractors. But perhaps the most indelible aspect of the song is the refrain, Can’t nobody tell me nothing. It’s a chorus of success we all can joy. We can live vicariously through Lil Nas X’s success. Because of this one song, he rose to superstardom and infamy. He’s known globally around the world for his music and his boundary smashing decisions. The song led him to release his debut LP Montero to great applause. No matter the criticism—and, by now, he’s heard it all—he won’t hear it. We can’t tell him nothing.

And that’s quite alright.

Comments / 1

Related
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
earmilk.com

Pop punk artist Sophia Bel is wide awake at “2AM (And I Did It Again)”,

If you’re looking for a mix of Avril Lavigne and Britney Spears or enjoy current artists like Soccer Mommy, Montreal-based singer-producer Sophia Bel is definitely right up your alley. Apart from her past releases, which experimented with electro-pop and trip-hop, her newest track, “2AM (And I Did It Again)”, is a throwback to the soft grunge 90s and 2000s emo pop.
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Nas X Shares Extended Teaser Ahead Of ‘Maury Show’ Appearance

Previously on Montero, Lil Nas X shared the passionate love story between himself and Yai Ariza in the visual for his single, “That’s What I Want.” However, the heated exchange simmered abruptly when Lil Nas learned that his lover was leading a double life and was actually married with a child. Six weeks later, the promotional saga continues as the unofficial ménage à trois head to The Maury Show to reveal the shocking truth. Complete with over-the-top dramatic reactions from the audience, Maury narrates what is called “one of the most scandalous stories ever had on the ‘Maury Show.'” “We fell in love at...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Involvement In Lil Nas X's "INDUSTRY BABY" Finally Detailed

Prior to the release of "INDUSTRY BABY," it was revealed that Lil Nas X's #1-charting single was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Marking the first time that Kanye and Lil Nas collaborated, the Atlanta rapper refused to elaborate on the extent of Ye's work on the record, preferring to remain silent about what he contributed. Now that a few months have gone by since the Jack Harlow-featured song has been out, Take A Daytrip is finally opening up about what Ye did on the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Town Road#Music Video#Columbia Records#Country Music Association#Twitter
Billboard

Lil Nas X Brings A Dramatic Love Triangle to ‘Maury’: Watch

Lil Nas X‘s hilariously dramatic love triangle from his “That’s What I Want” video has made its way to daytime television. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), the 22-year-old appeared on The Maury Show for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” where he continued the plot of his video in the hopes of forming a true relationship with Yai — his fellow football team player turned lover — without Yai’s wife, Ashley, in the picture.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Lil Nas X Going on 'Maury' with His Ex Is the Ultimate Troll

Lil Nas X is going to troll us all in a new episode of Maury,. As we all know by now, the hitmaker is the King of Trolling. This time though, he's taking things offline and going on the legendary daytime talk show known for its dramatic cheating reveals, on-set fights and paternity tests. And the topic he's going to tackle? His ex, Yai Ariza, who he previously called "the one."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Meme
Country
Germany
NBC News

Lil Nas X is one of GQ's Men of the Year

Queer icon Lil Nas X is adding yet another milestone to his impressive résumé: GQ cover model. The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer will grace one of the magazine’s three Men of the Year covers, with “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo appearing on the others. GQ unveiled all three covers Monday.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Admits Taking Psychedelic Mushrooms For Album Inspiration

Lil Nas X detailed his experience with the “Wall Street Journal” as the publication recently bestowed him their Innovator Award. In the music industry, it is common for artists and entertainers to dabble in certain substances for inspiration, marijuana being the most common. The “Montero” rapper admitted to using Psychedelics while working on his No. 1 album, Montero. Recently the rapper-singer was featured in the Wall Street Journal to highlight his recognition of receiving the publication’s Innovator Award.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Will Appear On "Maury," Drops Hilarious Trailer With Ex

He has developed a reputation as being one of the biggest, yet beloved trolls in the music industry, and Lil Nas X has upped the ante. The Montero rapper has been taking hits from his critics since he first stepped onto the scene over "Old Town Road" and its record-breaking popularity, or due to him living his life as an openly gay rapper.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father. In the new 20-minute-plus episode about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Lil Nas X Drops His Best Troll Yet: A Messy ‘Maury’ Episode

No one is doing it like Lil Nas X. As a master internet troll and true visionary, he has yet to miss even once when it comes to playing the music industry game. His promotion for his record Montero put his parody chops and love of tangled tabloid culture on full display; he’s had a People-inspired pregnancy photoshoot and a fake daytime talk show, but his greatest work yet might be his fictionalized Maury episode.
MUSIC
deltanews.tv

Lil Nas X wants to live a 'legendary' life

Lil Nas X wants to live a "long, legendary, fun life". The 22-year-old rap star currently finds himself in "the best place" he's ever been in - but he still feels as though he's "one step away" from true happiness. The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker explained: "I’m at the best...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy