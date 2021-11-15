Taylor Swift Plays ‘SNL’ and Gives the Audience a 10-Minute Song

Wherever she goes, Taylor Swift makes a statement.

Playing the famed variety show Saturday Night Live on November 13, Swift did something no other performer has done: she played a 10-minute version of her new song “All Too Well” from the LP she dropped on Friday (Nov. 12)—Red (Taylor’s Version).

Instead of two songs, as all other performers before her have undertaken, Swift combined her two slots in the show into one long offering. And headlines were made.

The new album is the second re-recorded record from Swift. Earlier in 2021, Swift also released her 2008 album Fearless. The original version of Red came out in 2012. It was her fourth record and the one that marked her transition from country star to mainstream pop star.

But the Grammy Award-winning artist (and legend in the making) is re-recording and re-releasing the work as a countermeasure against those who currently own the original albums’ masters.

For the SNL performance, Swift showed her new 10-minute short film on a screen behind her as she played. Check out the video below.

Later in the show, Swift joined comedian Pete Davidson and the three-man comedy troupe Please Don’t Destroy for a humorous video called “Three Sad Virgins.” In the video, Davidson, and Swift poke fun at a young comedy team of dorky, gawky writers for the variety show.

The appearance marked Swift’s fifth time on SNL as a musical guest. And she was all about it this go-round.

Check out more of our coverage on Swift and her new album and new short film here, including the new song the artist did with hugely popular country star Chris Stapleton, called “I Bet You Think Abou Me” (Taylor’s Version).

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame