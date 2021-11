The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is preparing for fall and winter with a slew of events this week and month. The Chamber has 40″ x 21″ canvas prints and 21.5″ x 39″ poster prints of James Niehues’ painting of the Collegiate Peaks of the Sawatch Range, used for many advertisements to promote the valley. The painting was commissioned in 2014 by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau. Canvases cost $175, and posters will cost $5 for a limited time. Poster purchases must be made in person with cash.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO