Police found and arrested three suspects after using a stolen laptop’s GPS tracking information to pinpoint their hiding spot Wednesday morning. At 7:38 a.m., a man called 911 to report a burglary in the 5200 block of South Graham Street. He awoke to the sound of breaking glass and discovered the window of his front door had been shattered. He realized someone had broken in and managed to catch a glimpse of the suspect fleeing in a vehicle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO