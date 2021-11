Boris Johnson today warned that the UK “cannot afford to be complacent” about a new wave of coronavirus in Europe.At a press conference this afternoon the prime minister said the country must be “vigilant” after a rise in UK cases and urged people to get a booster jab if they are eligible.Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO