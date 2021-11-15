ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thank You, Nurse Gayana, for Showing People What Life Has Been Like for Families on the Pandemic’s Front Lines

By Kate Watson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part of Thank You Notes, a series of letters offering gratitude to the people and things that inspire us most. Like many others, Allure has spent the pandemic looking inward. What we found was deep gratitude for the medical professionals that cared for our communities and our country during...

thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
ABC 15 News

Valley family loses both parents to COVID-19 on the same day

A Valley woman recently lost her mom and dad to the coronavirus. "The doctors told me it's gotten really bad," said Vanessa Esparza. According to Esparza, her mom, Veronica, and dad, Victor, had been married for more than 28 years when the couple was diagnosed with COVID. She said they...
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
Washington Post

Teen who showed up in operating room with scalpel had idolized doctors all his life

The important thing to remember about the decisions that left two people dead and a lot of other people holding loose kidneys with expressions of abject horror is that the teenager who showed up in the operating room with a scalpel he had brought from home was a big fan of doctors and thought that he would be able to help.
Telegraph

The pandemic has turned my husband into a horrible, controlling bully

I’m starting to wonder if my husband’s having some sort of midlife crisis making him act like some crazed dictator with his own family. It started when our three adult kids – all in their twenties, quite normal and pleasant people – came home for lockdown. To begin with, it was sort of blitz spirit and everyone pulled their weight. We agreed that chores needed to be shared and personal space respected. My husband, who’d taken early retirement just before lockdown, assumed the role of chief cook and organiser of online shopping, cleaning it with antiviral wipes as it came through the door.
sevendaysvt

My Mom Doesn't Want My Unvaccinated Partner at Thanksgiving

My partner of eight years is unvaccinated. (Don't get me started. It is what it is.) My mom is hosting Thanksgiving dinner and doesn't want anyone who isn't vaccinated to come. I don't want to miss out on getting together with my family, but I feel bad leaving my partner alone at home on the holiday. I'm really torn. What should I do?
