Biological Safety Cabinet Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), also referred to as an armored fighting vehicle, armored vehicle, or infantry mobility vehicle, is an armored vehicle designed to transport troops and equipment to the battlefield. Factors such as focus on riot prevention in urban areas and increasing incidence of asymmetric warfare are positively impacting the growth of the armored personnel carrier market. Moreover, increasing defense spending, especially in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the acquisition of armored vehicles to strengthen tactical and combat capabilities further drives the market growth. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.

