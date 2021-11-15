Jam, Jelly and Preserves Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028). A shell & tube heat exchanger consists of tubes mounted inside a cylindrical shell to exchange heat of two fluids. The fluids have tendancy to flow in a parallel or cross-flow direction and can be single based on the arrangement. These exchangers have a simple design, low maintenance cost and robust characteristics. Shell & tube heat exchangers are very popular and commonly found in industrial use. This is mainly due to their versatility. A shell and tube exchanger consists of a shell, tube bundle and two heads or caps at both ends of the shell. The shell & tube exchangers are generally of 3 types: Fixed tube sheet exchangers, U-tube exchangers and Floating header exchangers. The selection for the type of heat exchanger is made based on the following factors: selection of fluids to the shell-side and tube side, selection of shell type, selection of front end and rear end header types and selection of exchanger geometry.

