See Final Plans for Dave Circle Redesign Monday

The Carroll City Council will be holding a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 that will bring the newly elected mayor, Mark Beardmore, and new council members, JJ Schreck, Tom Bordenaro and Kyle Bauer, together with the sitting council to begin the long-term planning process. The agenda rolls out a theme of “Working as a Team,” and presents nearly 400 pages of planning materials. Identified areas of discussion and focus include: the challenges associated with public sector leadership; reviewing plans, progress, values and issues; providing direction; preliminary planning and clarifying roles; and a wrap up session for questions and comments. This goal-setting work session will begin at 4 p.m. at the Swan Lake Education Center and is anticipated to last until about 8 p.m. Monday night. The public is invited to attend. A link to the agenda and packet of materials can be found below.

CARROLL, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO