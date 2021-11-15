ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

See Final Plans for Dave Circle Redesign Monday

By Staff
hillrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 15, 2021, DDOT will host a virtual public meeting to present the Final Design for the Florida Avenue-New York Avenue NE Intersection Project. The intersection is sometimes  known as “Dave Thomas Circle,” in reference to the Wendy’s restaurant that, until it closed Sept. 21, operated at the center of the...

www.hillrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillrag.com

DDOT Holds Meetings On Benning Road Improvements

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host two public meetings to discuss the Benning Road Bridges and Transportation Improvements Project. At the meetings, DDOT will provide an update on the project, present final design materials, and outline next steps. The DDOT project seeks to address infrastructure needs and provide...
TRAFFIC
WTOP

New protected bike lanes added to ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ revamp project

Additional protected bicycle lanes have been added to the final plans for the massive reconfiguration project of one of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections. Tuesday morning, the Wendy’s restaurant in the intersection of Florida and New York avenues in Northeast is boarded up, with a chain-link fence surrounding it, the morning after the District’s Department of Transportation unveiled its final plans for improving traffic flow, bicycle and pedestrian safety at the intersection, which ranks among D.C.’s most accident-prone.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
hillrag.com

DC to Lift Mask Mandate Monday

The District will lift the indoor mask requirement for most businesses as of Monday, Nov. 22. Masks will still be required in settings such as public transit, schools and childcare settings, libraries, front-facing District government offices and congregate locations such as assisted living facilities. The move comes as the District...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJLA

DDOT reveals new redesign for 'Dave Thomas Circle' in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — A new redesign for "Dave Thomas Circle" was introduced during a presentation by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) on Monday. DDOT hosted a virtual meeting to display the redesign for the Florida Avenue-New York Avenue intersection project in Northeast Washington. "After several years of public meetings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
hillrag.com

Redistricting Committee to Release Final Map Thursday

Update, noon Nov. 18: The maps are released. Today, Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon, the DC Council’s Subcommittee on Redistricting will publicly release its final map proposal, which rebalances the District’s population among the eight wards and reflects new proposed ward boundaries. A vote by the subcommittee on the map...
POLITICS
kmvt

Public invited to see plans for Kimberly interchange project

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public is invited to an open house to view the proposed plans for the Kimberly interchange project. The Kimberly interchange project has been in the works since 2019 and now the design has been chosen. The design will add turn lanes and signals at the...
KIMBERLY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dave Circle Redesign#The Final Design#Washington Post#Webex
kwhi.com

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION TO MEET MONDAY

Brenham’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday afternoon to consider a couple of items dealing with a new subdivision and a new garage apartment. The new Market Square Brenham subdivision is to be located in an area between South Market Street, Cantey Street and U.S. Highway 290 East. Paul Leventis of Market Square is requesting approval of a replat that includes the creation of two streets, Nolan Street and Ryan Street. Brenham City Staff are recommending approval of the replat.
BRENHAM, TX
1380kcim.com

Carroll Council Planning Session Set For Monday At Swan Lake Education Center

The Carroll City Council will be holding a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 that will bring the newly elected mayor, Mark Beardmore, and new council members, JJ Schreck, Tom Bordenaro and Kyle Bauer, together with the sitting council to begin the long-term planning process. The agenda rolls out a theme of “Working as a Team,” and presents nearly 400 pages of planning materials. Identified areas of discussion and focus include: the challenges associated with public sector leadership; reviewing plans, progress, values and issues; providing direction; preliminary planning and clarifying roles; and a wrap up session for questions and comments. This goal-setting work session will begin at 4 p.m. at the Swan Lake Education Center and is anticipated to last until about 8 p.m. Monday night. The public is invited to attend. A link to the agenda and packet of materials can be found below.
CARROLL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Power outage planned for Washington, KS on Monday

WASHINGTON, KS - The City of Washington will be performing regulator maintenance on Circuit 3 on Monday, November 15, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. This will require a planned outage of up to 8 hours. The maintenance will affect the customers listed below:. Washington County Fair Grounds. City of Washington...
WASHINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
MSNBC

Trouble for DeJoy? Biden makes new choices for USPS board

For those wondering what it would take to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his post, there's some unexpected news today. The Washington Post reported:. President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate two former federal officials to the U.S. Postal Service's governing board, replacing key allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including its Democratic chairman. The move was a surprise to postal officials and even members of Congress, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, and casts doubt on DeJoy's future at the agency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: | From the ashes of an arson, a new and timely child care center in Highlandtown | COMMENTARY

Despite unanimous opposition from Republicans — and an inconsequential, overheated tweet from Maryland’s Republican governor — the Democrat-led House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. That’s welcome news for working parents with small children. And the timing could not be better for those who live near Breath of God Lutheran Church in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

North Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne Says Biden Administration Using Carroll ISD Investigation To Target Soutlhake Conservatives

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal civil rights investigation into Carroll ISD has led to accusations and political threats from a North Texas congresswoman. Rep. Beth Van Duyne says the Biden administration is using the probe to target Southlake’s conservative leadership. She’s accusing the administration of weaponizing the Department of...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy