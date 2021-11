Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO