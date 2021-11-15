ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB vice president fears weaker growth, longer inflation spike

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Supply shortages and industrial bottlenecks are weighing on euro zone growth while pushing inflation higher, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, echoing earlier commentary from a host of other ECB policymakers.

“Supply-side shortages may dampen activity while pushing up prices, adding to the uncertainty in the outlook for growth and inflation,” de Guindos said in a speech.

“At the same time, the current phase of higher inflation... could last longer than expected only some months ago, as reflected in the European Commission’s projections released last week,” he said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters

Reuters

