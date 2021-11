During hectic times (at home, in your community, globally—take your pick), self-care can often get overlooked. And that’s a problem: Taking the time to focus on meeting your own needs is one of the best ways to take care of everyone else who relies on you. Like that old airport adage says: You have to put your own oxygen mask on before helping others. In the beginning of the year, The Body Shop launched a global movement called Self-Love Uprising, which celebrates the act of self-care and addresses the alarming fact that one in two people say they experience more self-doubt than self-love. The goal was to foster ways to create more self-acceptance on your journey to better self-love.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO