Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse trial closing arguments to begin Monday

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closely watched homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is nearing...

www.today.com

cbslocal.com

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller Suspects There May Be Discord Among Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Jurors

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial left the Kenosha County courthouse for the third night with no verdict late Thursday – and the deliberations seem to be taking longer than some thought. The jurors also went home earlier on Thursday than they did Wednesday. We asked CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller what he believes is happening behind the closed doors of the jury room. He said it could well be that the jury is not in a state of peace and harmony. “I’m going to take a shot at a guess – I think this jury is in...
LAW
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘No justice today’: Activists, family react to Rittenhouse acquittal

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WJW/AP) —  Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Begin Third Day Of Deliberations; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus

CHICAGO (CBS)– As day three of jury deliberations were underway in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse, after police suspected one of their freelancers of following the jury bus and trying to take pictures of the jurors. Judge Bruce Schroeder said James J. Morrison was questioned and ticketed after being caught following the bus used to bring jurors to and from the courthouse, suspected of trying to take pictures of the jury on Wednesday evening. In a statement, the network acknowledged Morrison was a freelancer but “never contacted or intended to contact jurors during deliberations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: From mistrial to hung jury, what are the possible outcomes and what do they mean?

Over two weeks, jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse watched more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams, body camera footage, aerial video from the FBI, and an interview Mr Rittenhouse gave moments before he killed two people and injured another man in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.They also heard testimony from police, people who witnessed the shootings, the man who survived a gunshot from Mr Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle, and Mr Rittenhouse himself.Legal teams presented their closing arguments on 15 November, and 12 jurors from a pool of 18 began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Defense rests in trial of men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The jury in the trial of three men accused of confronting and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood is set to get the case early next week after the defense rested following a final day of dramatic testimony. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY from Brunswick, Georgia.Nov. 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Courthouse Escapee Dayonte Resiles On Trial For Murder

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After seven years, Dayonte Resiles is on trial for murder. Resiles, who gained notoriety five years ago when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell, could face the death penalty if convicted. Back in 2014, Resiles was arrested for burglarizing the Davie home of Jill Su and stabbing her to death. Su, a wife and mother and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found tied up and bleeding in her bathroom. Her son, Justin Su, discovered her body. In a chilling 911 call played by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Justin Su is heard shrieking and screaming to the 911 operator about his mother’s stab wounds and tied hands. Resiles has said he’s innocent and was framed for the murder.  His attorney Michael Orlando told the jury Wednesday that DNA evidence won’t prove his guilt. The victim’s husband, renowned etymologist Dr. Nan Yao Su, testified Wednesday about rushing home to see his wife’s lifeless body being wheeled on a stretcher from their house. “I said do something, she can’t be dead,” he said, holding back tears. The trial is expected to last through early December. If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.
DAVIE, FL
NBC News

Closing arguments set for Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

erienewsnow.com

Testimony concludes in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, closing arguments expected Monday

Testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial in Wisconsin concluded Thursday, with closing arguments expected Monday in a high-profile case that has polarized the nation. Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses over eight days. The highlight came Wednesday when the 18-year-old defendant took the stand and offered dramatic testimony interrupted by tears and several heated exchanges between the judge and prosecutor.
PUBLIC SAFETY

