For more than two decades, Twentynine Palms High School’s “Interact Club” has provided families in need with turkeys and the basic ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. This year, the club has partnered with the Twentynine Palms Rotary Club, the Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry, Reach Out Morongo Basin and the staff and students at Twentynine Palms High School to distribute enough food for 250 families, which will be given away at a drive-thru event at the high school tomorrow (November 20). To register for a free turkey and fixings, contact Reach Out Morongo Basin at 760-361-1410. The high school is also accepting food donations on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through today (November 19).

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO