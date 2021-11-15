Astroworld tragedy claims 10th victim as 9-year-old boy dies from injuries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of an 11-month-old girl who died after ingesting fentanyl is now facing charges. Don Coleman is facing numerous charges, including involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mi’Orah Coleman died Aug. 19 of fentanyl toxicity. The report states she was found unresponsive at a home that same day on Goe Avenue in Brighton Heights and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s father told KDKA’s Shelley Bortz last month that it is his fault. Don Coleman said he used to snort the drug, but since his baby’s death, he is getting treatment. He told KDKA he believes his daughter got ahold of the straw used to snort the drug, and that is how she died.

