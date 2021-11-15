ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Astroworld tragedy claims 10th victim as 9-year-old boy dies from injuries

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 9-year-old boy has become the 10th victim of...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Nbc#Old Boy#The 10th Victim#Accident
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
phl17.com

20-year-old male dead after being shot twice in the forehead

Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, two men were shot by gunfire late Thursday night in Kensington. The incident happened on the 2100 block of East William Street around 11 p.m. Police say, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from two gun shots wounds in the forehead and one in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Father Of 11-Month-Old Girl Who Died After Ingesting Fentanyl Now Facing Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of an 11-month-old girl who died after ingesting fentanyl is now facing charges. Don Coleman is facing numerous charges, including involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mi’Orah Coleman died Aug. 19 of fentanyl toxicity. The report states she was found unresponsive at a home that same day on Goe Avenue in Brighton Heights and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s father told KDKA’s Shelley Bortz last month that it is his fault. Don Coleman said he used to snort the drug, but since his baby’s death, he is getting treatment. He told KDKA he believes his daughter got ahold of the straw used to snort the drug, and that is how she died.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Mom Says ‘Code of Silence' is Stopping Justice After Son Shot to Death

Kimberly McGowan says a "code of silence" is preventing her son from getting justice after he was shot to death in San Bernardino. McGowan wants everyone to see pictures of her youngest son Andre Marin. The 20-year-old was shot and killed Nov. 10 at around 8:30 at night outside a liquor store at the corner of South Tippecanoe Avenue and East Davidson Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police Release Dash And Body-Cam Footage Of Man Firing On A School Bus And Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting That Ensued

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Police in Buena Park released dash and body-cam footage Friday of a Sept. 3 incident where a man intentionally rammed a school bus with his silver SUV, exited his vehicle and began shooting at the bus while a 6-year-old boy was inside. “He’s trying to run over a school bus,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. 60-year-old Cedric Baxter. (credit: Buena Park PD) Police say the suspect was 60-year-old Cedric Baxter. “The investigation revealed that this was not a random act, but the school bus driver was Mr. Baxter’s wife and he intended to murder her,” Sgt....
BUENA PARK, CA
NewsTimes

9-Year-Old Boy Dies From Astroworld Injuries, Pushing Death Toll to 10

A 9-year-old Dallas boy who had been on life support after being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival died Sunday. He became the tenth fatality from the melee that unfolded during Scott’s performance in Houston Nov. 5. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young...
ACCIDENTS
Register Citizen

9-Year-Old Boy Dies From Astroworld Injuries, Pushing Death Toll to 10

A 9-year-old Dallas boy who had been on life support after being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival died Sunday. He became the tenth fatality from the melee that unfolded during Scott’s performance in Houston Nov. 5. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy