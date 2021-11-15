Affordable Eco Homeware Lines

Click here to read the full article. Prada has opened a boutique in Harrods’ interiors department, and is experimenting with homeware for the first time.
The new, permanent space is located on the department store’s third floor, and is fully dedicated to “homeware and sophisticated accessories.” The pieces have been designed with longtime Prada collaborators including Martino Gamper, a northern Italian designer who’s based in London, and who uses reclaimed materials, such as wood and formica, to create new furniture.More from WWDPrada Men's Spring 2022The Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoRoaring 2020s: The Best Fall 2021 Looks
The store, which...
Comments / 0