Makeup

Affordably-Priced Vegan Skincare

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCover Girl, the internationally-known drugstore makeup line, is entering a new cosmetic category with its first-ever skincare line. This year, the beauty brand entered the "clean" industry by redeveloping...

www.trendhunter.com

Dr.Age is a new skincare brand that's focused on skin health and youth by merging aesthetics and healthcare. The concept is focused on micro-managing the needs of the skin in a deeper way with the precision and efficacy of a plastic surgeon. The hyper-targeted products are simply packaged and backed by innovative formulas that provide both immediate and long-term results.
Best of Everyday Skincare 2021

Every bride and groom wants clear and healthy skin for their wedding day. That is why it is essential you take care of your skin leading up to the big day. We recently got the chance to try out some of the best skincare products on the market. And, you guessed it, we are sharing them with you today! See below:
The BRAVE Roasted Chickpeas range has been expanded by the brand to provide consumers with some new varieties to enjoy when seeking out a satisfying yet vegan-friendly snack. The snack now comes in three new flavors including Salt & Vinegar, BBQ and Cookies & Cream, which are each high in fiber and protein with a low-calorie profile. The products are being rolled out to retailers in the UK starting in January as well as to foodservice providers.
With the amount of stress that we undergo on a daily basis and the harsh environmental factors that plague us in cities, soothing skincare products become a must for any daily routine. Luckily, there are a number of extra-nourishing options on the market. Biossance’s Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser,...
Soothing Skincare for Irritation and Dryness

As the weather cools down, your skin tends to become drier—everything from your hands to your feet, and unfortunately, your face too. Slathering on a thicker night cream, turning down the shower temp, and drinking your daily dose of H2O is essential, but what else can you do to combat angry and irritated skin?
It's easy to share your love with animals and your friends and family with these 50+ vegan gift ideas! From food to apparel to cosmetics, you can find a vegan gift for everyone on your gift list. 50+ Vegan Gift Ideas. It's easy to share your love with animals and...
Fast dry cleaning and affordable prices with Super Quality Cleaners!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. If you’ve ever found yourself scrambling to find a fresh outfit, perhaps for a night out on the town or a special occasion, only to discover that you can’t afford to get it cleaned at a fair price, you aren’t alone. We may be able to help you out. We caught up with Super Quality Cleaners to find out how they’re helping customers solve that problem.
Naya's Everyday Essential Kits are now available in sustainable and recyclable packaging. The skincare brand invested in its sustainable credentials by packaging its hero kit in a 100% biodegradable gift box made from biomass and mycelium. Mycelium is derived from mushrooms; it is the vegetable root structure of the fungi....
Heez Luxury Watches are high-quality accessories at a surprisingly affordable price

Wear a timepiece with a trending style when it’s one of the Heez Luxury Watches. Choose from Maloca, which has a sleek black look, and Invas, which is nearly all white. Using high-quality materials, these watches come in at an impeccable price. For example, the Maloca uses a Miyota 1L45 Quartz Movement and has a 4 mm crown. Furthermore, it has a 20 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 41 mm case. Alternatively, the Invas uses a Swiss Ronda 763 Quartz Movement and has a 5 mm crown. This option also has a 22 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 43 mm case. With both options, you’ll enjoy a luxury aesthetic without outrageous markups. Strap one of these watches on your wrist to truly understand what confidence is.
CoverGirl Launches Clean Fresh Skincare and It’s Entirely Vegan!

CoverGirl officially launched their very first clean, vegan skincare line called Clean Fresh Skincare!. CoverGirl is best known for its huge variety of cosmetic products, but this is its first jump into the world of skincare – not to mention clean and vegan skincare. The line currently includes five products: the Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Priming Glow Mist, Weightless Water Cream, Mattifying Oil Free Moisturizer, and Dry Skin Corrector Cream.
Pleasing – the New, Vegan Harry Styles Nail Polish and Skincare Line – Lives Up to Its Name

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. We’re awash in new skincare and beauty lines backed by celebrities lately – and many of them are tapping into consumer demand for cruelty-free and vegan formulations and commitments to environmentally-sustainable practices. And yet, even in a crowded field, Pleasing, a new Harry Styles nail polish and skincare line, stands out. Much like its fashion icon founder, the brand is chic, gender-inclusive, and just looks so dang pretty.
Dermal Therapy is a revolutionary range of deeply moisturizing skincare products. The cosmetic brand is ideal for eczema, diabetes, psoriasis, and other issues resulting in dehydrated skin and skin disorders. Each product harnesses the power of urea, an essential component of the skin's natural moisturizing system. Made with science-backed ingredients...
Cruelty-Free Skincare Collections

Maryland-based cosmetics brand CoverGirl has launched a brand new skincare collection that makes of ethically sourced and cruelty-free ingredients to allow consumers to enjoy premium skincare in a guilt-free manner. The Clean Fresh Skincare collection comprises five different products that can boast Leaping Bunny certification courtesy of Cruelty Free International,...
Iconic Makeup Brand Covergirl Launches Its First Skincare Line. And It’s Vegan.

Beauty brand CoverGirl has launched its first-ever skincare line, Clean Fresh Skincare, a 100-percent vegan collection. For the first time in 60 years, the brand is expanding beyond makeup products and into a new beauty category. The new Clean Fresh Skincare collection is debuting with five products: a Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Priming Glow Mist, Weightless Water Cream, Mattifying Oil Free Moisturizer, and Dry Skin Corrector Cream.
Great Skincare at Home!

While many of us find ourselves working from home there are many skincare steps we can practice now while we are working behind a laptop simply because we have some time on our hands due to the absence of our commute! Let’s take advantage of the time and also take advantage of some of those potions, lotions, and serums that we have in our makeup drawer or a makeup bag – you know the ones – we get them from “free gift with purchase” and samples that we many of my clients just don’t know what to do with.
Climate-Smart Skincare Stocking Stuffers

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Today we are busting a big skincare myth that will put you at ease as we go into the holiday party season. I talked to Ulli Haslacher, the founder and CEO of Pour Moi skincare to find out once and for all if chocolate is bad for your skin.
Light-Reflecting Skincare Balms

Coastal Citizen's Sun Glass balm is a new product that's multifunctional, vegan, cruelty-free and likened to "golden hour in a bottle." The new product from influencer Eva Gutowski is versatile and light-reflecting and it creates a luminous glow that locks in moisture. Made with all-natural and responsibly sourced mica, the product instantly highlights the high points of the face and body.
The Importance Of Regular Facials And Skincare

Winter is almost here and that means your skin needs a little extra TLC! The cold air can make your skin itchy, red, and irritated, and let’s face it, it can be extremely uncomfortable (and unsightly). If you want to take better care of your skin in winter, and all year round, there are a number of solutions. Let’s take a look.
Festively Themed Cosmetic Products

These Love Beauty and Planet products are being launched by the brand along with it little sister brand Beloved by Love Beauty and Planet to provide consumers with some great ways to pamper themselves or their loved ones. The products include such offerings as hand lotions, body lotions, foaming hand...
Sustainability Matters: Macy’s Expands Selection of Eco-Friendly Footwear + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma...
