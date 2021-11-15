ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines offer incentives to employees amid new concerns about holiday travel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe apologize, this video has expired. Thanksgiving is coming up next...

Comments / 0

treasurecoast.com

Airlines struggling to meet the surge in travel demand as the holidays approach

Airlines struggling to meet the surge in travel demand as the holidays approach. (treasurecoast.com) -Airlines are struggling to meet the surge in travel demand as the holidays approach, while also dealing with worker shortages. Both Southwest and American Airlines canceled flights in recent months, disrupting plans for scores of travelers.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

American Airlines Offering Free COVID Test Kits to Qualified Travelers

American Airlines and British Airways announced a new collaboration that offers complimentary test kits to support the swift return of international business travel. Along with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and global COVID-19 testing provider Qured, American and British will provide Business travelers who book premium seats on flights between the United States and the United Kingdom free coronavirus tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expecting Busy Thanksgiving, Winter Holiday Travel Periods

Dela Air Lines announced it expects to transport up to 5.6 million passengers during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday travel period. During the holiday season running between November 19-30, Delta revealed it would increase staffing levels across all operations, including attendants, customer service reps and reservation agents, as well as restore a growing number of domestic and international flights.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Airlines prepare for the holiday travel crunch

U.S. airlines expect millions of passengers to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. United Airlines (UAL) just released estimates that it will fly more than 4.5 million passengers between Nov. 19 and 30. "We won't be perfect and winter weather always impacts some flights, but the bottom line is that our...
TRAVEL
Post-Bulletin

Southwest Airlines dangles perks to keep employees working during holidays

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says it will give workers vouchers for free airline tickets to keep them working through the holidays, the latest carrier to add incentives to try to avert a labor shortage at one of the busiest times of the year. Southwest said it will give employees between 60,000...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Holiday travel expected to increase despite COVID-19 concerns

With the holiday season quickly approaching, travelers are expected to return to airlines at levels closer to what they were before the pandemic. Air travel is expected to be up 80% over last year, according to AAA. Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 14, 2021.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
101 WIXX

American Airlines offers bonuses, higher pay for peak holiday hours

(Reuters) – American Airlines is offering bonuses and higher pay of up to 300% to employees working during the holidays, as the U.S. carrier fortifies staffing ahead of the busiest time of the year. Eligible employees who work from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 through Jan. 2...
ECONOMY
Rock Hill Herald

American Airlines details plan to improve holiday travel amid canceled flights at CLT

After canceling dozens of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in recent weeks, American Airlines said it has a plan to make holiday travel more reliable. The airline, the dominant air carrier at the Charlotte airport, announced Friday that flight attendants who work critical periods including Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 through Jan. 2 will be paid 150% of their normal pay for many routes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

The airline policy that might ruin your holiday travel

One thing we might never think about is the last leg of the journey for a migrant. Writer Naomi Tomky, who also volunteers for a nonprofit that helps organize travel for migrants reuniting with family, details the experience in her latest piece. She also points to a mysterious Delta Air Lines policy that seems to profile, and flag, some of these migrant travelers. “As much as we try to smooth this last leg of the journey, the only part we can control, Delta Air Lines’ credit card policy foiled us multiple times last month,” writes Tomky.
TRAVEL
MyWabashValley.com

Consumers are concerned about price increases as the holidays approach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Thanksgiving less than a week away and Christmas quickly approaching, some shoppers may have to accommodate to prices increasing for several goods. The Indiana Farm Bureau’s Market Basket Survey indicates Hoosiers can expect to spend 12% more on Thanksgiving food in grocery stores compared...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Daily Fort Worth

American Airlines might face pilot shortage for the holidays as the pilots union rejected extra pay incentive

Dallas, TX – American Airlines might face staffing shortage for the upcoming holiday period since the pilots union rejected the extra pay for the holidays. According to the company, they offered the extra pay to make sure they will have enough staff for the upcoming holiday period, but the union turned the offer down for what appears to be the busies period of the year.
DALLAS, TX

Community Policy