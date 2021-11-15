ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in Monday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump adviser Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself...

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
How Big a Threat Is Steve Bannon?

On Monday afternoon, Steve Bannon confidently strolled out of a federal courthouse, in Washington, D.C., after surrendering to face charges of contempt of Congress. Released on his own recognizance, he was accompanied by an entourage that live-streamed his every move on Gettr, a social-media platform created by Donald Trump’s supporters. Immediately surrounded by two dozen reporters and camera crews, Bannon declared himself a victim of the “illegitimate Biden regime”; called for the fall of the Chinese Communist Party; predicted that congressional investigators would fail, as Hillary Clinton had in 2016; and said that, in refusing to speak to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was fighting for “free speech.” Bannon also invoked a conspiracy theory that career civil servants in Washington secretly plot against him, Trump, and other Republican officials, saying, “If the administrative state wants to take me on, bring it on. We’re here to fight this. We’re going to go on offense.” Then, encircled by lawyers, bodyguards, and the press, he made his way under a canopy of orange autumn foliage to Constitution Avenue, where a black S.U.V. was parked. A handful of anti-Trump demonstrators shouted “liar,” “scumbag,” “dirtbag walking,” and, repeatedly, “traitor.” Before stepping into the car, Bannon thanked the journalists, saying, “Really appreciate you guys coming out today.” A few hundred yards away, a flag fluttered on top of the U.S. Capitol.
Steve Bannon Turns Self In To Face Contempt Of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was mobbed by members of the media on Monday as he surrendered to federal authorities to face charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon’s appearance at an FBI field office was expected, and he briefly stopped to make a statement before entering the building. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge later on Monday. As he was entering the building, Bannon spoke to his podcast listeners in a live stream on the social media site GTTR. “I don’t want anyone to take the eye off the ball of what we do every day,”...
Grand jury indicts Steve Bannon

A federal grand jury indicted Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, and a judge has signed an arrest warrant for Bannon. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Steve Bannon
Kristen Welker
“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
Steve Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in...
MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks the 'stunning diversity' of the GOP: 'Look at all of those different-colored ties'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of House Republicans on Thursday night. Ocasio-Cortez joked that the predominantly white, male caucus exhibited a diversity of ties and haircuts. The congresswoman dissed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke for more than 8 hours on the floor. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
