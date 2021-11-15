ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Potential COVID-19 winter surge is raising new concerns

IFLScience

COVID-19 In American Deer Raises Concerns For Future Of Pandemic

Scientists have found that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, can spread like wildfire among white-tailed deer in parts of the US. While it’s still unclear whether the virus can jump from deers back to humans, the findings could have some worrying implications for the course of the pandemic. In...
WILDLIFE
KOCO

Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 holiday surge

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and millions of people are preparing to travel around the country to spend time with their loved ones. The family gatherings have health officials concerned of a potential rise of COVID-19 cases. KOCO 5's Jason Hackett spoke with Dr. Dale Braztler, OU Health's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Concerns raised about COVID-19 chronic olfactory dysfunction

(HealthDay)—Chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD) as a symptom of long-term COVID-19 is emerging as a growing public health concern among U.S. individuals, according to a research letter published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amish M. Khan, from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

CA Pushes To Vaccinate Or Give Boosters Ahead Of Potential Winter Surge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There are more signs that California’s pandemic process is stalling, as cases and hospitalizations climb once again. There’s a continuous push to get as many people as possible who are eligible vaccinated. Clint Hopkins, Pharmacist, and owner of Pucci’s Pharmacy has been busy as the countdown to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parentherald.com

Teenager Warns of Hair Makeover Mistake That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
HAIR CARE
CBS Boston

After Getting The Booster, Can We Go Without Masks In Public? Dr. Mallika Marshalls Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Anne from Westborough writes on Facebook, “My husband is 72 and recovering from surgery for sarcoma. We will get our Moderna boosters ASAP. Will it then be safe to go without masks inside in public places like stores?” If your husband is undergoing active treatment for sarcoma, which is a type of cancer, he needs to be particularly careful in public. It would probably make sense for you to continue to wear masks in public, even though you’re much less...
