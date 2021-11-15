ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Trumbull County pet clinic hosting pet supply drive

By WKBN Staff
 4 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles Veterinary Clinic is hosting a pet supply drive from November 15-December 23.

They will be accepting pet related supplies to donate to Trumbull County Dog Pound and Cats Are People, Too.

Suggested items for donations include:

  • Newspaper
  • Paper Towels
  • Bleach
  • Cat Litter (any kind)
  • Cat Food (canned and kibble)
  • Dog Food (canned and kibble)
  • Cat & Dog Toys
  • Towels/Blankets
  • Kong Toys
  • Cat & Dog Treats
  • Pet Grooming Supplies
  • Disposable Plates/Bowls
  • Cat/Dog Beds
  • Trash Bags (Various Sizes
  • KMR (Kitten Replacement Milk
  • Kitten Bottles
  • Animal Carriers/Crates
  • Foam Boxes/Coolers (for insolated houses or TNR cats)

Everyone that donates an item is entered to win prizes bring drawn weekly.

Feel free to call Niles Veterinary Clinic at 330 652-0055 if you have questions or want to donate an item. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m.

