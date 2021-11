Today's American dream promises success to anyone who demonstrates consistent perseverance. Yet for those who live outside the tightly concentrated bubble of wealth in the United States, money is not a guaranteed outcome of hard work. In fact, achieving upward social mobility is becoming less common than ever before. According to data from Opportunity Insights, millennials and Gen Z are no longer making more (or even as much) money as our parents. So what does that mean for the American dream of wealth growth?

