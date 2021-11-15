Ex-NFL QB/WR Terrelle Pryor rips Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could do better

The Detroit Lions may not have lost on Sunday, but they did not win either, and a large part of that can be attributed to quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions’ passing game was essentially non-existent, with Goff completing 14 of 25 pass attempts for a measly 114 yards — and that’s with three extra possessions in overtime.

Goff’s performance was so abysmal, it had former NFL quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor blasting the Lions’ signal-caller on Instagram.

“Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice),” he wrote. “Myself and [Colin] Kaepernick can go on field this second and do better.”

Pryor later deleted the post but TMZ Sports snagged a screenshot.

Pryor, 32, has not played in the NFL since 2018 and has not even been a quarterback in the league since 2013 with the then-Oakland Raiders, although he did have nine pass attempts in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.

Kaepernick, on the other hand, has been out of the NFL since 2016, although many believe his career ended much earlier than it should have for his method of protest.

It was probably an exaggeration from Pryor, but it does sum out just how frustratingly bad Goff has been this season since the Lions acquired him in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

The 27-year-old has thrown for 2,109 yards but has just eight touchdowns to six interceptions through nine games this season. He also has a career record of 0-15-1 in games he’s played without Sean McVay as his head coach.

Goff said after Sunday’s game that he did hurt his oblique early in the game, but also said int was not a hindrance.

The Lions were able to successfully run the ball, though, rushing for 200 yards against a stout Steelers defense.

But even that could not get them a win as they will continue to search for their first W next week when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

