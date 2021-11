New World has been an interesting game to play and study, and as the Into the Void 1.1 update is released at 5pm today, there will be four hours of downtime to prepare for it. Myself and Chris Hyde have been rabbiting on about it for weeks now on our weekly podcast, and while the grind doesn’t bother us, it’s been fascinating to see how the developer has dealt with all manner of issues so far. There’s been coin scammers, problems with server transfers, and all sorts, but I’ve been enjoying it a great deal.

2 DAYS AGO