IM Cannabis Q3 Revenue Grows 30% Sequentially To $11.5M

By Nina Zdinjak
 4 days ago
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) announced its unaudited financial results on Monday for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, with revenues of CA$14.4 million ($11.5 million), a sequential increase of approximately 30%. The international cannabis company with operations in Canada, Israel and Germany noted that revenues would...

#Sequential#Cannabis Cultivation#Canada#Im Cannabis Q3 Revenue#Imcc#Mym#The Pharm Yarok#Ebitda#Mco
