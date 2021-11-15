Protect Against Volatility From Fed Tapering With QLV

As we visit with investors, we are frequently asked about our outlook for the economy and how it might affect the markets in the near-term. Typically, those conversations focus on jobs growth, inflation, and the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering its bond purchases over the coming months. As we detail below, we think that future monthly jobs reports will build on the strength we saw in the October report released in early November. A combination of factors will likely propel strengthening jobs creation in the months ahead. COVID numbers are much improved over last summer when the pace of jobs creation eased. Furthermore, with job openings remaining near record highs and jobs hard to fill, business surveys suggest that wages will continue to move higher. In fact, a record percentage of small businesses reported increasing compensation according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Additionally, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) reached the fastest year-over-year growth rate since 2005. Meanwhile, individuals and families are spending down the windfalls received from fiscal stimulus policy response. As the excess savings decline, we expect that the shortage of available workers will ease, and jobs creation will accelerate.

