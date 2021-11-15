ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Protect Against Volatility From Fed Tapering With QLV

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Federal Reserve was going to eventually taper its stimulus measures once the economy was strong enough, and now that the time is here, low volatility funds can be of benefit. Forthcoming volatility in the equities market could be ahead, especially with headwinds like inflation looming. Investment banks...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
philasun.com

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Investors Still Flocked to Muni Bonds in November

Riding on the optimism of passing the infrastructure package through the House of Representatives, investors piled into municipal bonds during the month of November. “There’s been record demand for U.S. municipal bond funds in 2021, with an estimated $85.36 billion in net inflows through September, according to Refinitiv Lipper data,” CNBC reports. “While demand slid from August through October, investors poured back into muni bonds in November, despite Democrats’ stalled attempts to increase taxes on the wealthy.”
MARKETS
GreenwichTime

Fed's Waller favors faster taper on job gains, inflation surge

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. central bank may have to quicken the wind-down of its asset purchases and pivot off near-zero interest rates faster if job growth remains robust with inflation far above the central bank's 2% target. "The rapid improvement in the labor market and the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qlv#Tapering#The U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#Reuters#Fed
etftrends.com

Are Chinese Stocks Gaining Momentum Again?

China’s retail sales picked up during the month of October, which could provide an early indicator that the economy could be overcoming its challenges in 2021. As such, ETF traders can look at potential buy-the-dip opportunities in China funds. A pair of leveraged funds from Direxion could also help amplify gains.
RETAIL
etftrends.com

WisdomTree 2022 Outlook

The end of the year is often when advisors check in on their overall asset allocation plan; looking at market conditions to determine what headwinds and tailwinds might require some adjustments. In this upcoming CE-credit eligible webinar, the experts at WisdomTree Asset Management and ETF Trends will provide an update on the current economic cycle and highlight key macro themes that financial advisors can consider to help their clients better adapt to the changes ahead.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Buffered Outcome ETFs: Participate in Markets, Prepare for 2022 Risk

In a market characterized by lofty stock valuations and record low rates, traditional stock/bond portfolios aren’t enough anymore to protect investors from increased risks. Buffered outcome ETFs can help investors stay invested, while positioning portfolios for any risk environment. In this upcoming webcast, join Allianz Investment Management LLC and ETF...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

China Golden Dragon ETF Ticked 7% Higher Over the Past Week

China may have put the Evergrande crisis behind it, causing the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) to rise 7% within the past week. PGJ seeks to track the investment results of the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. The underlying index is composed of securities of U.S. exchange-listed companies that are headquartered or incorporated in the People’s Republic of China.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Why Active Management ETFs Are Ideal for Fixed Income Strategies

At the end of last month, T. Rowe Price launched three new additions to their lineup of actively managed funds — the first fixed income ETFs the firm has offered, as laid out in a white paper. The previous five ETFs were all based in equities following a variety of...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Energy Infrastructure vs. MLP ETFs

As with any other investment, it is important to look under the hood and understand the particulars of energy midstream sector-related exchange traded funds so that you know what you are getting into. For example, while something like the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) can provide investors access to the...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

As Inflationary Pressures Remain, Gold Nears 5-Month High

Gold could finally be on the precipice of breaking out of its sideways trend as inflationary pressures are pushing prices close to a five-month high. Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors have been rejoicing the past month as prices start to tick higher amid rising consumer prices, as reflected in a decade-high consumer price index (CPI) during the month of October. Gold-based ETFs below have been rising close to 6% the last four weeks.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

The Fed’s Balancing Act: Jobs Growth, Inflation and Tapering

As we visit with investors, we are frequently asked about our outlook for the economy and how it might affect the markets in the near-term. Typically, those conversations focus on jobs growth, inflation, and the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering its bond purchases over the coming months. As we detail below, we think that future monthly jobs reports will build on the strength we saw in the October report released in early November. A combination of factors will likely propel strengthening jobs creation in the months ahead. COVID numbers are much improved over last summer when the pace of jobs creation eased. Furthermore, with job openings remaining near record highs and jobs hard to fill, business surveys suggest that wages will continue to move higher. In fact, a record percentage of small businesses reported increasing compensation according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Additionally, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) reached the fastest year-over-year growth rate since 2005. Meanwhile, individuals and families are spending down the windfalls received from fiscal stimulus policy response. As the excess savings decline, we expect that the shortage of available workers will ease, and jobs creation will accelerate.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Commodities: A Tactical Opportunity in Inflationary Times

As we enter the final quarter of 2021, signs indicate that price and wage inflation may not be as transitory as expected but instead may be building into a secular trend. When inflation strikes, commodities historically have helped investors weather the storm. As the early stages of a longer commodity “supercycle” emerge, how should investors position their portfolios to take advantage of developing trends?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy