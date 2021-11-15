ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFC East standings after Week 10: Dolphins move into third

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
After Week 10, the Buffalo Bills are still at the top of the AFC East. They defeated the New York Jets, who fell to the bottom of the division. Buffalo had stumbled in Week 9 with a loss to the Jaguars, but they let everyone know that the loss wasn’t who they were. A 45-17 defeat of the Jets has them tied for second in the conference with the Ravens.

For the Jets, the loss puts them at 2-7. Mike White returned after suffering an injury last week, and he was not able to recapture some of that early magic. His four interceptions and late injury allowed him to get taken out for Joe Flacco who came in and threw for their lone touchdown. With Zach Wilson out until he’s fully healthy, Flacco might get a shot next week.

New England beat up on Cleveland 45-7 on Sunday to keep them just percentage points behind Buffalo in the East. After giving up a touchdown on the first drive, the Patriots put up 45 unanswered points. Mac Jones looked great, throwing three touchdowns and just four incompletions. Their defense has really come on as well, as many are starting to wonder if Bill Belichick’s team are contenders.

Miami’s Thursday night defeat of Baltimore 22-10 might have been the most shocking outcome of the week. Brian Flores’ defense has had three really solid performances in a row, this time shutting down an elite offense. If they can quiet the Bills and the Ravens, they should be able to compete with any offense in the league. They’ll just need to get their own offense going if they want to move out third in the division.

Week 11 AFC East matchups:

Miami Dolphins (3-7) vs. New York Jets (2-7)

Buffalo Bills (6-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

New England Patriots (6-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

