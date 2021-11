Riding on the optimism of passing the infrastructure package through the House of Representatives, investors piled into municipal bonds during the month of November. “There’s been record demand for U.S. municipal bond funds in 2021, with an estimated $85.36 billion in net inflows through September, according to Refinitiv Lipper data,” CNBC reports. “While demand slid from August through October, investors poured back into muni bonds in November, despite Democrats’ stalled attempts to increase taxes on the wealthy.”

