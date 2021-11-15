‘House of Gucci’ Dialogue Coach Says Lady Gaga’s Accent Is Not Right: ‘It Sounds More Russian’

“ House of Gucci ” does not open in theaters until Thanksgiving, but everyone already can’t stop talking about Lady Gaga ’s accent. The actress herself intensified the discussions around her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani when she revealed to British Vogue earlier this month that she went full Method actor to get into character and spoke with her accent for nine months.

“I started with a specific dialect from Vignola, then I started to work in the higher-class way of speaking that would have been more appropriate in places like Milan and Florence,” Gaga added. “In the movie, you’ll hear that my accent is a little different depending on who I’m speaking to.”

But an Italian accent is not what many viewers of the film’s trailers are hearing, nor is it what Italian actress and dialect coach Francesca De Martini heard on Ridley Scott’s set. De Martini was hired on the “House of Gucci” production as a dialogue coach for Salma Hayek , who stars as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.

“I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian,” De Martini recently told The Daily Beast in an interview about Gaga’s performance.

According to De Martini, Hayek personally requested a dialogue coach after her first day of filming on the movie. “I think she heard the accent wasn’t right and she was worried—she wanted to do well,” the coach said, while noting that it did not appear that any other dialect coaches were present on set.

As reported by The Daily Beast: “When listening in to Hayek’s scenes with Gaga, De Martini says she heard right away the accent was a bit off: ‘I was noticing when I was on set, because I had earphones working with Salma and hearing what she was saying so I could help her to get it right, so I could hear Lady Gaga as well.'”

While a bit critical of Gaga, De Martini has nothing but raves for Hayek. “We really had a lot of fun,” she said. “I was running the lines with her, and we tried to improvise a bit because most of the time they have a little part of improvisation during the shooting, so we were trying to see other options…She’s a really nice person and really easy to work with. We had fun. We danced in the trailer.”

“House of Gucci” opens in theaters nationwide November 24.