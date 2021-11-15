ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch No Time to Die online at home

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time to Die marks the end of Daniel Craig's James Bond era, but if you haven't been able to see it yet, now's your chance. The movie sees Bond pulled back into action when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up and asks for his help. A scientist has been kidnapped...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals emotional promo for Roo and Martha story

Home and Away spoilers for Australian and UK viewers follow. Home and Away has released a new promo for Roo and Martha Stewart's emotional upcoming storyline. Australian viewers have already seen scenes of a toxic gas attack in Salt (which will air in the UK next week as the finale for the year), which has left Martha in a bad state and needing a kidney transplant. She's been moved to the Northern Districts Hospital, where doctors are looking for a suitable donor.
digitalspy.com

Amazon releases Echo Show 15 in time for Black Friday

Amazon has announced its latest iteration to the tablet/smart speaker with the new Echo Show 15, revealing you can pre-order the new device in time for release on December 9. Coming with a new design that lets you stick it to the wall to clear the clutter from your kitchen countertop or table space, the Show 15 has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a few useful updates to make it smarter, clearer and more useful.
digitalspy.com

Paramount plus coming to Europe

Yet another streaming service. Checked it out, Bull is there wondered where it would Pop up after fox UK disappeared. Also Hart of Dixie never did see season four. The family have Amazon prime, Netflix and Disney already plus sky. Everything is being diluted now sigh... Welshmist wrote: ». Yet...
digitalspy.com

Friends advent calendar has iconic gifts from your favourite show

Friends fans now have the perfect advent calendar to celebrate this year's visit from the Holiday Armadillo. Warner Bros has officially teamed up with PrettyLittleThing on the Friends 12 Days of Christmas Advent, now on sale for 33% off for only £12 for a limited time only!. The advent calendar...
Daniel Craig
Jeffrey Wright
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp reacts to frustrating season 4 delay

Star Trek: Discovery recently announced that while its fourth season will hit Paramount+ in the US on November 18, international audiences wouldn't be able to watch it until at least 2022. Anthony Rapp, who plays Discovery's chief engineer Paul Stamets in the spin-off, has opened up about his frustrations with...
digitalspy.com

Marvel releases first official look at Harry Styles in Eternals

Marvel's Eternals surprise star Harry Styles has received his very own character poster. In the cosmic epic's mid-credits sequence, the ex-One Directioner makes his debut as Thanos' brother Eros – also known as Starfox – by paying Thena, Makkari and Druig a visit. Happy to officially unveil him to the...
digitalspy.com

What The Wheel of Time gets right that Game of Thrones got wrong

The Wheel of Time spoilers follow. It's been rumoured that Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos wanted a Game of Thrones-style multi-season fantasy epic of his very own for his streaming service, and the result is the new magical drama The Wheel of Time. And while the series sits somewhere between Game...
digitalspy.com

Why Netflix's Hellbound deserves to be the next big Korean hit

Minor Hellbound spoilers follow. Let's get this out of the way up front. Hellbound isn't the next Squid Game, no matter how many articles out there keep wondering if it is. Sure, they're both Netflix shows that hail from South Korea, and yes, they each offer some adult genre thrills, but that's where the similarities end.
IndieWire

The Best Ghostbusters Collectibles and Other Cool Merchandise to Buy

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Who you gonna call? “Ghostbusters Afterlife” premiered in theaters November 19, and to celebrate we dug up some of the coolest Ghostbusters-inspired merchandise that fans will love. From collectibles to cosplay, our roster of amazing items includes proton packs, Ecto goggles, vinyl figures, headphones, books, board games, and more. And with the holiday season kicking off soon, many of the items listed will make great...
digitalspy.com

This Is Us and Black Panther star lands next lead movie role

Sterling K Brown will soon take on his next movie role in biopic The Defender. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script rights have been acquired by Searchlight Pictures. Filmmaker George Tillman Jr is attached to direct the project, which tells the story of heroic lawyer Scipio Africanus Jones. Brown...
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Tom Holland teases end of his Spider-Man era

As he prepares for the imminent release of his third solo Spider-Man outing, Tom Holland has opened up about the future of his tenure as the web-slinger, teasing it might not go on for much longer. Holland was only 19 when he took on the role, but now, six years...
digitalspy.com

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star ending explained

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star may have one of the worst Netflix sequel titles ever, but that's where the criticism of this film ends. The third in the Princess Switch series is now available to watch and we can guarantee you that you'll have a great time if you choose to press play.
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop — Where is Ed in season 1?

Cowboy Bebop spoilers follow. Where is Ed? That's the question Cowboy Bebop fans have been asking ever since the first trailer dropped for the live-action remake. Well, that and "Why did Netflix decide to remake this show in the first place?" if you're feeling particularly cynical... Speaking to Polygon, André...
digitalspy.com

Train to Busan remake draws backlash after new title is revealed

South Korean cult movie Train to Busan is getting the Hollywood treatment with a remake that fans aren't too thrilled about. The zombie film is the latest non-American title to be getting remade with, presumably, a bigger budget and names. While some are still cringing at the infamous remake of Oldboy, directed by Spike Lee, the studios are now at it again with Last Train to New York.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
