NBA

Green Bay Packers respond to Anthony Davis' insane flex

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Anthony Davis has never been shy about his fandom for the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star made sure to take care of business on the court — so he could catch the end of his favorite team’s victory. “Put the ball in my hands...

Anthony Davis injury update: Will Lakers star miss any games?

In the Lakers’ loss to the Thunder on Thursday, superstar Anthony Davis suffered a thumb injury. Davis sustained the injury near the end of the first half while pursuing an offensive rebound. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) His right hand made contact...
NBA
“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Anthony Davis Reacts To Carmelo Anthony’s Performance This Year

The Los Angeles Lakers needed an unlikely hero to get past the Charlotte Hornets in overtime last night. But, for Carmelo Anthony, Monday’s heroics have been just more of the same for him this season. Anthony, 37, poured in 29 points off the bench to help boost the Lakers to...
NBA
The surprising reason why Anthony Davis is a Packers fan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is a proudly die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He often wears Green Bay gear to the arena when the Lakers play on the same day as the Packers. He frequently posts about their wins on social media. He brings them up at press conferences, and (politely) cuts interviews short when the Pack are playing.
NBA
Anthony Davis wanted to avoid overtime so he could watch the Packers

Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis revealed a hilarious reason as to why he rushed to end overtime: so he could watch a Packers game. The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have been known to trade championships in the past. But on Nov. 14, they were simply trading baskets in a game that led to overtime.
NBA
Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

