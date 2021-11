The war is on, and consumers are winning. In this CPU battle, the second volley has been sent. The first was the well-received launch of the Intel Alder Lake CPU family. We found the Core i9-12900K and the Core i5-12600K to be impressive desktop processors worthy of our Recommended stamp. However, the competition isn't laying down, and one of the quickest ways to retaliate is price reductions. In fact, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs are getting blown-out at Microcenter right now. It's worth mentioning that this is an in-store-only pricing situation, as is usually the case with Microcenter, but that doesn't mean the savings aren't still pretty great, if you don't mind driving to a local store.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO