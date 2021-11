Android 12 has recently been released for Google Pixel smartphones, and other vendors are well on their way to releasing the update to their flagship smartphones too. OnePlus has been quick on the mark to get a beta version out for the OnePlus 9 series, though there wasn’t any word on how soon older phones from the company would get an update. Now OnePlus has launched its Android 12 beta program for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T but with a catch — it’s a closed beta that will only take in 400 people in total.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO