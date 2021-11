Pigment, a next-gen business forecasting platform that’s setting out to “reboot the spreadsheet,” has raised $73 million in a series B round of funding led by Greenoaks. Any business seeking to harness and unlock big data insights to make better decisions has no shortage of tools at its disposal. But two-year-old French startup Pigment is challenging the business planning technology incumbents such as Anaplan and dusty old Excel spreadsheets by offering a more flexible, visual alternative that enables anyone in a company to embed forecasting into their applications, fine-tune their parameters and update their forecasts continuously.

