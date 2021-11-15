ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Governor Reynolds extends Harvest Proclamation

kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 30, 2021....

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Farm Bureau says infrastructure bill is good for agriculture

IARN — American Farm Bureau officials say the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden is good for agriculture. At the 2021 NAFB Convention in Kansas City, Farm Bureau’s Ryan Yates spoke with IARN about the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $1.2 trillion package includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities.
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Falls In October

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in October, down from 4.0 percent in September and 4.2 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 64,700 in October from 66,200 in September. The...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Ex-Governor Branstad To Be ‘Ambassador-In-Residence’ At Drake

Statewide Iowa — Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will be “ambassador-in-residence” at Drake University, meeting with students and planning to host a yearly conference about U.S. and China relations. Branstad, who was President Trump’s Ambassador to China, graduated from Drake’s law school 50 years ago. Branstad, the nation’s longest-serving governor,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds: Ruling On State Taxing Authority A Major Victory

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says a ruling from a federal judge makes it clear accepting federal pandemic relief didn’t prohibit lawmakers from cutting taxes at the state level this year and won’t stand in the way of more tax cuts in 2022. Last March, Reynolds signed onto a...
POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Reynolds supporting farmers

USDA is projecting this year’s corn harvest to be the second largest in history, and farmers need somewhere for it to go. One of the best places is to local ethanol plants where it can be used to make low-carbon fuel. Unfortunately, market access could soon be slashed due to a lawsuit filed by oil refiners. Come June 1 of next year the sale of E15, a higher fuel blend containing 15% ethanol, will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Governor Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of farmers like me to ensure consumers have access to E15 year-round.
BLUE GRASS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa corn harvest at 84%, soybeans 95% harvested

November 8, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Harvest is nearing the end in many parts of Iowa. The latest weekly crop report from USDA says 95 percent of soybeans and 84 percent of corn is harvested, both several days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Signs New Congressional, Legislative Boundaries Into Law

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s new congressional and legislative boundaries into law. They will be Iowa’s new political lines for the next 10 years. Iowa lawmakers accepted the second version of the redistricting map last week. Both the Iowa Senate and House gave the plan near-unanimous approval. It was drawn by members of the Legislative Services Agency.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Reynolds signs redistricting maps

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa’s new redistricting maps into law Thursday evening. The maps were approved by the Iowa house and senate on a bipartisan basis last week. “Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law,” Reynolds said in a press release. “I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Feenstra Pushes For New Source of Biomass

Northwest Iowa — An amendment by Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra to use biomass collected through fire mitigation efforts to produce energy has passed as part of the National Wildland Fire Risk Program. The Hull Republican says the plan would also bolster biofuels production. The proposal passed the House Committee on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proclamation#Soybeans#Vehicles#Iarn
kiwaradio.com

Grassley Praises Infrastructure Bill As ‘Investment In Iowa’s Future’

Statewide Iowa — Senator Chuck Grassley was the only Republican in the Iowa delegation who voted in favor of the one point two trillion dollar infrastructure bill which President Biden signed into law Monday, and Grassley stands by his vote. He calls the massive measure “an investment in Iowa’s future.”...
IOWA STATE
wvlt.tv

Governor Lee will not extend COVID-19 state of emergency order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced that he will not be extending the COVID-19 State of Emergency order that expires Friday, November 19. Governor Lee said “I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
kiwaradio.com

Iowa May Receive As Many As 1300 Afghans For Resettlement

Statewide Iowa — Officials say as many as 13-hundred Afghans who were evacuated from their Asian homeland this summer could be relocated to central Iowa by June of 2022. Three weeks ago, the Pentagon announced nearly 67-hundred Afghans had been resettled throughout the country, but more than 53-thousand remained at U.S. military facilities in six different states. Polk County Supervisor Robert Brownell has been leading efforts to make arrangements for Afghans who’re being sent to the Des Moines area.
IOWA STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Buying the Governor's Seat, Reynolds School Returns to Remote, and House Passes Social/Climate Bill

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Pick up your feet....
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC6.com

Governor McKee extends Executive Order on school mask mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Governor Dan McKee has issued an extension of the Executive Order requiring masks to be worn in schools on Friday. The Executive Order first issues in March, was issued for a declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension takes effect immediately and will remain...
EDUCATION
Orlando Sentinel

Florida lawsuit over DeSantis cutting off $300 federal unemployment benefits is still alive

A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to cut off federal unemployment payments early is still alive, although it’s unclear how likely it is to recoup any money for out-of-work Floridians who lost out on benefits. A group of attorneys filed the lawsuit in July in hopes of forcing DeSantis to reinstate the program, and months ago, a Leon County circuit court judge denied their ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy