Governor Reynolds extends Harvest Proclamation

USDA is projecting this year’s corn harvest to be the second largest in history, and farmers need somewhere for it to go. One of the best places is to local ethanol plants where it can be used to make low-carbon fuel. Unfortunately, market access could soon be slashed due to a lawsuit filed by oil refiners. Come June 1 of next year the sale of E15, a higher fuel blend containing 15% ethanol, will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Governor Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of farmers like me to ensure consumers have access to E15 year-round.

BLUE GRASS, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO