In an effort to fuel franchise growth, Jimmy John's is waiving its initial franchise fee for qualifying deals, in addition to giving royalty discounts for the first 36 months. Franchisees who commit to individual and/or multi-unit development agreements for restaurants slated to open from 2022 to 2025 will be eligible to take advantage of the Jimmy John's incentive deals, according to a company press release. Units opening in 2022 can qualify for 0% royalty in the first 12 months of operations through the program's Early Adopter and Standard Adopter deals, which encourage franchisees to sign commitments and open restaurants in 2022.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO