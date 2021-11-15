ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Free COVID-19 testing site will be available in State College

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNPMJ_0cxBuM8H00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health announced a free outdoor COVID-19 testing site will be at the Nittany Mall from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Beam continued.

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 16-20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is 48-to-72-hours for Guthrie and one to three days after testing for AMI.

In addition to Centre County, the DOH announced the following free testing sites as well:

Crawford County
Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday Nov.16-20 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday through Tuesday, Nov. 22-23 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Wednesday Nov. 23 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM The testing location is the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road, Meadville, PA, 16335.  Enter Gate #1.

Fayette County
Testing is available Tuesday through Friday Nov. 16-19 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday Nov. 22-23 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Wednesday Nov. 24 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The testing location is Joseph A. Hardy – Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA, 15456. This is located at the airport terminal undercover parking lot just off State Rt. 119 South in Dunbar Township across from Rural King.

Susquehanna County
Testing is available through Nov. 20. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday testing is available from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The testing location is the Endless Mt. Healthcare System, 100 Hospital Drive, Montrose, PA, 18801.

Warren County
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM today through Friday, Nov. 19 at Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive, Warren, PA, 16365. Enter from North State street.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here . Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine their eligibility for a community-based testing site.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Where to find free holiday parking in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next week, there will be free parking in certain areas of State College during the 2021 holiday season, according to the Borough of State College Parking Department. Free parking will be available from local businesses in the following areas starting Monday until Dec. 22: Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages: […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County students promote safe driving with Paint the Plow program

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday thanked area schools for participating in the 2021 Paint the Plow program following a brief hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Harmony High School in Clearfield County and Central Mountain High School in Clinton County all […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Senator Casey visits Johnstown to reveal transportation grant

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey visited Johnstown Friday afternoon to reveal the $24.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant to help with the city’s Vision Together 2025 campaign. This RAISE grant represents “Rebuilding American Infrastructure and Sustainability and Equity.” This grant will pay a portion of the “Iron-to-Arts Corridor […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
State College, PA
Health
State College, PA
Government
City
Montrose, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Meadville, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Coronavirus
City
Lemont, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Over $1 million for agricultural projects in Blair, Huntingdon counties

(WTAJ) — Three agricultural projects in Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon counties will receive a combined $1 million in funding, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf. “Continuing to provide assistance to farming projects that fuel Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and economy as a whole remains a major priority for my administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “This […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

7,604 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.4% of residents vaccinated Nov. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 7,604 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,674,328 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn Highlands provides an update on vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Healthcare workers have until January 4, 2022, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and until December 5 to receive the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna two-dose shot. The hospital reports that as of November 1, just 66% of employees across the Penn Highlands network are fully vaccinated, just under […]
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County to hold veterans food drive in multiple locations

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg will hold a veterans food drive at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the food drive, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village will collect food, paper products, hygiene products, heaters, kitchen items, blankets and electric razors. In addition to the food drive at Walmart, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Ami#Doh
WTAJ

Two Jefferson County boroughs receive funding for infrastructure projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After submitting grant applications, Brookville and Brockway boroughs qualified to receive $451,620 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding this week. Brockway Borough received $295,000 in flood mitigation funding to install two levee structures along Little Toby Creek and to fill an abandoned waterline within the levee with flowable fill. Installing both […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa. medical marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pa. state senators are sponsoring a medical marijuana bill that would allow patients to grow plants at home. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Democratic Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) are sponsoring the Medical Marijuana Home Cultivation Bill. The bill would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to grow a limited number of cannabis plants […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. Driver license, ID centers closed for holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– All driver’s license and photo centers in Pennsylvania will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers can still use PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for a variety of driver’s needs. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

End Of Watch: Community honors fallen corrections officer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members across Central Pennsylvania are honoring the memory of Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell who died Wednesday after an incident at Altoona’s Central Court building. 47-year-old Russell was fatally shot by an Altoona police officer who was attempting to save her from an inmate that planned to escape […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTAJ

Volunteers needed to help decorate Bellefonte for Victorian Christmas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help decorate for the 2021 Victorian Christmas. The event will rely heavily on local volunteers especially those who can climb up ladders for traditional decorating. If enough volunteers are not available, then decorating for the 40th Annual Victorian […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset County officials searching for various individuals wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are asking the public’s help in finding various individuals who are wanted on warrants. According to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Facebook page, there are four individuals who are currently wanted by officials. Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset area – wanted for criminal mischief. Mary Matheny, 51, Somerset […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Innovation Hub: Turning ideas into reality

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After 5 years of planning, Penn State has opened a new building in downtown State College to serve students, innovators and community entrepreneurs. The new, six story Penn State Innovation Hub is located on South Burrows street, with the purpose to drive economic development, job creation and student career success […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New bill for broadband in Pa. gets unanimous bipartisan support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house bill that would reflect bipartisan agreement to improve broadband across underserved areas of Pennsylvania got unanimous agreement through the House of Representatives. The legislation, House Bill 2071, sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer (R-McKean/Cameron/Potter), adopts an amendment that reflects a bipartisan agreement on legislation to improve broadband deployment across unserved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Top 2 Pennsylvania school pension system execs out of jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, amid two federal investigations and criticism over lackluster investment returns. The resolutions were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the $62 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System’s board. Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple utility companies across Pennsylvania will refund a total of nearly $62 million dollars that were associated with the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the plans, submitted by several utilities, to distribute the accumulated tax savings which have not yet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy