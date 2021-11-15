ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Quietly Renews Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming under fire from many Star Wars fans, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s status at Lucasfilm, Ltd. has seemingly never been in question. At the 2021 Walt Disney Company Meeting of Shareholders,...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Starz Names Kathryn Busby President of Original Programming

Kathryn Busby has been named president of original programming at Starz. “Kathryn is an incredible well-seasoned executive who has a long-running track record of developing series with unique voices,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “We are excited to welcome her to the STARZ team where I know she’ll be instrumental in furthering the company’s commitment to deliver programming for women and underrepresented audiences.” In her new role, Busby will be responsible for leading the programming and development team at Starz and delivering on its programming mandate committed to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. Busby was previously...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

After 33 Years With the Company, Universal’s CEO Is Retiring

While there may be a petition out to fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek, another giant Theme Park industry CEO is stepping down from his post. After 33 years with the company, Universal Parks and Resorts Chair and CEO Tom Williams is retiring. Tom Williams, who has been with Universal for...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
Inside the Magic

Place a Wager. Disney Pursues Sports Betting With Chapek’s Help

When you think of the word “Disney”, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Chances are first thoughts surround Mickey Mouse, Dole Whips, Space Mountain, and more. Well, it’s time to place a wager, as Bob Chapek pushes plans for “The Happiest Place on Earth” to add sports betting to its repertoire.
GAMBLING
Inside the Magic

Developing Story: Bob Chapek No Longer Attending D23 Event

Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Disney Park and Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro were both scheduled to make special appearances at the upcoming Destination D23 2021 — a live event celebrating 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort and so much more!. Now, however, it seems as though...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renews Lucasfilm#Lucasfilm Ltd#The Indiana Jones
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Joins Controversial Hunter Biden Film

Gina Carano, former The Mandalorian Cara Dune character, is hitting media headlines once again. After several controversial social media post leading to her firing from Disney and Lucasfilm, hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano were trending on social media with supporters and non-supporters of the actress. Now, Carano finds herself in a new role as a star in the controversial Hunter Biden film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Variety

Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus Series Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

The upcoming Ahsoka Tano series at Disney Plus has cast Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Variety has confirmed with sources. She joins previously announced series lead Rosario Dawson. Wren was first introduced to the “Star Wars” universe in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” She is a young Mandalorian and a weapons expert, particularly when it comes to explosives. She is also known for her love of graffiti and is a dropout of the Imperial Academy of Mandalore. After the fall of the Empire, Wren and Tano struck out in search of their missing friend, Ezra Bridger. In “Rebels,” the...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

“Cursed” Tom Holland Spoils Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movie With Only Two Words

It’s THE hot Marvel Studios ticket this festive season, and now, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) fans may have just received the cast confirmation they’ve been looking for. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Need for MagicBands Dwindles With Disney’s Newest Update

Hold the phone! No really… hold your phone… because Disney has made an update that once again includes the use of a smartphone. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort you’ll want to be sure to have the My Disney Experience (MDE) app downloaded and ready to roll. Park maps, wait times, dining reservations, the key to your Resort room, and much more… the MDE app is really your key to the kingdom.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy