ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian looks *major* in this black tie gown

By Maddy Alford
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloé Kardashian shared not one, but two incred black tie OOTDs on Instagram, and we just need to take a moment. We're heading into holiday party season, and phew, this is all the festive inspo we need right here. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore an incredible...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Khloe, There’s People That Are Dying: Khloé Kardashian Slammed For Posting Thirst Traps Amid Astroworld Tragedy

If there’s one thing you can count on in the world of social media, it’s celebrities getting their thirst traps off with no regard to what else is going on in the world. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and the entire Kardasian-Jenner clan are currently entangled in the aftermath of the musician’s Astroworld Festival. While none of the family, outside Kendall and Kylie, were in attendance on the night 8 fans lost their lives, they’re still closely associate with Scott, putting them in a situation where their followers expect them to not only comment, but help those impacted by the festival.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Tan France
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fashion#Strapless Dress#Party Dress#Queer Eye
Vogue

A Closer Look At How Kim Kardashian Does Wedding Guest Dressing

It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian. She attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding – a heartwarming moment for die-hard fans of the pair and their iconic matching outfits from the early ’00s – and a rehearsal wedding dinner for Simon Huck. A busy social calendar for Kim naturally comes with a slew of memorable looks that are well worth noting.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Kim Kardashian’s crystal braid

We won’t lie, sometimes we see celebrities rocking certain hairstyles that leave us gasping. They have some of the best experts in the hair game at their beck and call, after all. But none of us were prepared for Kim Kardashian’s most recent hair look. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Gets Sleek in Cutout Black Gown and Pointed Pumps at Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Alba stepped out in a sultry ensemble on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The “Into the Blue” actress hit the red carpet with husband Cash Warren, wearing a sleek monochrome outfit. The star donned a one-shoulder sleeveless dress for the occasion. The slim-fitting number featured a curved neckline and strapless cutout on its left side. Alba accessorized with a glossy black clutch, and brought her look a dose of bohemian glamour with stacked gold and diamond bracelets. For footwear, Alba opted for a classic pair of heels. The “Good...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Cosmopolitan

Kaia Gerber got a shag haircut with a choppy full fringe

We love a good hair transformation. Sometimes, though, you don’t need to do anything drastic to make a big difference – as proven by Kaia Gerber’s latest haircut. Chopped and styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Kaia’s lob was given a new lease of life. Dimitris added lots of choppy layers, taking her from a lob to a super stylish shag haircut. Then, there’s the fringe.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Radar Online.com

Kim & Khloé Kardashian Annihilated For Sharing 'Gross' & 'Tone Deaf' Instagram Posts Amid Unfolding Astroworld Massacre

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are being absolutely blasted for posting indisputably unimportant content in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, which hits closer than closer to home. Eight people ranging in age from 14 to 27 died while hundreds more were hospitalized with severe injuries at Travis Scott's out-of-control Astroworld...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy