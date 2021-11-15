Buying a home security system this Black Friday? Here’s what we recommend

When it comes to smart home tech, it’s best to buy from a single provider, or as much as you can. That reduces how many different apps you’ll have to access and deal with, especially if you’re planning to outfit your entire home. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, as some offer smart lighting solutions, others smart security, and still, others various smart home products. It’s very easy to end up with a piecemeal configuration, loads of apps and services to deal with, and plenty of hassle. When it comes to smart home security, Lorex offers an excellent and varied selection of products from video doorbells to complete analog IP camera systems. Even better, they’re offering some amazing pre-Black Friday deals, so you can get everything you need at fantastically-low prices.
