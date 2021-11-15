ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

St. Louis Blues recall 2020 Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMZiu_0cxBtT6L00
St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before the St. Louis Blues recalled Scott Perunovich, and that date has finally come. The young defenseman was recalled Monday morning with the Blues sending Joel Hofer, Dakota Joshua and Calle Rosen down to make room.

It likely would have been earlier had the Blues not dealt with COVID absences, making their cap situation even more delicate the last several weeks, but the AHL’s best player is finally getting the call. Perunovich has completely dominated the minor leagues this season, recording 20 points in 12 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds. That performance is as a rookie since the 23-year-old failed to suit up even a single time last year due to injury.

The winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker, Perunovich was expected by many to step directly into the NHL upon arrival. While it’s been a long, unexpected wait, it only allowed him to prove once again that he could be one of the most dynamic offensive defensemen at the lower level. Whether he can bring that kind of production to the NHL remains to be seen, but he’ll now finally get the chance.

Given Hofer’s assignment, it’s likely that Ville Husso will also be activated from the COVID protocol in the coming days. The backup netminder has been skating already and only needed to reach a comfortable level of fitness before rejoining the active roster. His absence, and Hofer’s recall, was part of the issue when recalling Perunovich, given the non-roster designation did not remove him from the Blues cap.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Habs goaltender Jake Allen injured, expected to miss time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy may now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Scott Perunovich Has the NHL in Sight with His Hot Start

On a late January morning in 2021, the St. Louis Blues taxi-squad players were finishing up some extra work. While most players were already off the ice, 22-year-old defenseman Scott Perunovich was the final player working on passing drills with a coach. Just a few weeks later, the highly touted young blueliner underwent shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the rest of the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Perunovich
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Ville Husso
Anniston Star

Blues call up Perunovich, waive Clifford

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran forward...
NHL
MassLive.com

St. Louis Blues recall Scott Perunovich from Springfield Thunderbirds; defenseman shares AHL’s scoring lead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua, and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Coyotes at Blues preview: Perunovich here to give defense a jolt

Allow me to start this preview with a moment of silence for Kyle Clifford. It’s not surprising to see him get sent down to clear roster space for Oskar Sundqvist’s return - he was always the most likely player gone. The depth that the Blues have in the bottom nine, or whoever you consider to be the bottom nine, has rendered Clifford a moot point. He’s fine on the fourth line, but not fine elsewhere - and the other rotating group of players, especially Klim Kostin, are lineup multitaskers. Clifford is, as Alton Brown would call him, a unitasker. He’s an egg slicer, or an avocado pit remover. Why spend $1 million on something to take the pit out of an avocado and slice it when a chef’s knife would do?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues#The Blues#Covid#Ahl
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Krug, Sundqvist, Perunovich will be in lineup for Blues vs. Coyotes

There will be all sorts of new faces in the Blues lineup Tuesday night against Arizona. One's been gone a couple weeks, one eight months and another will be there for the first time. It all adds up to a needed jolt of energy for a Blues team that has...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues spoil Perunovich's debut with 3-2 loss to lowly Coyotes

If the Blues’ past two losses, on late third-period goals to powerhouses Carolina and Edmonton, were crushing, their 3-2 loss on Tuesday to Arizona was crushing of a whole different dimension. Against an Arizona team that came in with one win in 15 games, had seven players out injured and...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug , who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets vs St Louis Blues Preview: Odds, Lineups, TV, and More

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight at the Canada Life Centre for the fourth game of their seven-game homestand. This evening, the Jets host the St. Louis Blues. Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. central time. On Saturday, the Jets’ eight-game point streak came to...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals GM: We'll do what's best for Hendrix Lapierre 'development-wise'

With Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre averaging only nine minutes per game in his first five NHL appearances, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he’s returned back to junior. He has been scratched in five other games to buy them some more time to make the decision, one that GM Brian MacLellan acknowledged to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic (subscription link) should be coming soon:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues put Torey Krug on COVID list; Brayden Schenn returns to St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues will be without the services of another important player, announcing that Torey Krug has been placed in the COVID protocol. St. Louis has recalled Calle Rosen from the AHL, moving Dakota Joshua down in his place. Not only is Krug is unavailable for the time being, but so is Brayden Schenn, who is dealing with an upper-body injury and has returned to St. Louis for further evaluation.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

523
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy