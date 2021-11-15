Rep Swanson and Local Farm Bureaus Team for Farmland Assessment Meetings

As an Austin native, buying locally has been ingrained in me since childhood. To me, that is what "Keep Austin Weird" means. However, I think that people forget that buying local includes buying locally grown food. I have always been passionate about farming, which is why I appreciate working as the produce sourcing and operations manager for Good Apple, where I get to buy bulk produce directly from the incredibly talented, hardworking farmers in Central Texas, then I help deliver that produce to people's doorsteps, making local food affordable and convenient. I believe that supporting local farms is one of the most important things we can do for our community, so I compiled a list of some of the top reasons to support local farms.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO