ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Rep Swanson and Local Farm Bureaus Team for Farmland Assessment Meetings

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Carl Sandburg College Auditorium, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., Galesburg. 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US Highway 6, Colona. 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bureau County Metro Center,...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Swanson elected to lead new USMEF officer team

IARN — The U.S. Meat Export Federation’s annual strategic planning conference and board of directors meeting wrapped up last Friday, November 12th with the election of new USMEF officers. Mark Swanson, chief executive officer of Birko Corporation, is the new USMEF chairman. Headquartered in Henderson, Colorado, Birko provides cleaning and...
AGRICULTURE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Farm Bureau to Hold Annual Meeting Nov 30th

Vermilion County Farm Bureau will hold its 103rdAnnual Meeting on Tuesday, November 30, 2021at the Beef House Banquet Center in Covington, IN. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 pm (IL time), with dinner beginning at 6:00 pm. During the registration period, members will have the opportunity to bid on...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
agrinews-pubs.com

Farmland values rising in Farm Credit study

MAHOMET, Ill. — Farmland values throughout central and southern Illinois increased 8.54% on average from last year, according to the 2021 annual study of 20 benchmark farms by the Farm Credit Illinois appraisal department. The study has been ongoing since 1974. This is the third consecutive year of an increase...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Whitefish Pilot

Save Farmland nonprofit aims to protect agricultural land while promoting small farming

A massive mural that reads “Save Farmland” is scrawled across a former residence on Voerman Road just east of Whitefish. The phrase catches the eye of many passersby according to Scot Chisholm, a Whitefish resident, business owner and founder of the new Flathead Valley nonprofit called Save Farmland Fund. The mission of the nonprofit is to protect and promote small farmers in the valley by acquiring farmland to save it from the reach of developers while also supporting young farmers looking to get started in the industry.
WHITEFISH, MT
Des Moines Business Record

Increased farm incomes pushing farmland values higher

A farmer harvests soybeans this fall in northern Iowa. Submitted photo from the Iowa Soybean Association. Increased farm income bolstered by higher commodity prices and unexpectedly high yields this fall has led to a surge in sales of farmland and the prices that investors are willing to pay for that land.
AGRICULTURE
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Why Local Farms Matter

As an Austin native, buying locally has been ingrained in me since childhood. To me, that is what "Keep Austin Weird" means. However, I think that people forget that buying local includes buying locally grown food. I have always been passionate about farming, which is why I appreciate working as the produce sourcing and operations manager for Good Apple, where I get to buy bulk produce directly from the incredibly talented, hardworking farmers in Central Texas, then I help deliver that produce to people's doorsteps, making local food affordable and convenient. I believe that supporting local farms is one of the most important things we can do for our community, so I compiled a list of some of the top reasons to support local farms.
AUSTIN, TX
illinoisnewsnow.com

POET: Politics is hurting the ethanol industry, corn growers

The world’s largest biofuel producer says Washington bureaucracy is stalling the ethanol agenda. Doug Berven is the Vice President of Corporate Affairs with POET. “A lot of things are frustrating for us, but it seems to be an awful lot of politics around the status quo energy system out there and we’re talking about reinventing energy.”
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
KTSM

Local pecan farm not affected by projected labor shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest season for pecan farmers is approaching: harvest season. Nothing is really different about this year except – according to the El Paso county extension agent in agriculture – there will be a significant shortage in workers. “The reality is that people are just not gonna work for lower […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
WVNews

South Harrison FFA named champion Quiz Bowl team at West Virginia Farm Bureau annual meeting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s FFA Quiz Bowl team has won a state championship. Four members of the South Harrison FFA competed Monday in the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s 2nd annual Quiz Bowl Competition held at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center. Questions covered the following topics: General agriculture; farm safety; state agriculture laws; US Constitution; W.Va. Constitution; farm to fork; the legislative process, and others.
WHEELING, WV
KXRO.com

Eat Local First expands local food and farm finder

The Eat Local First Collaborative has expanded the Washington Food & Farm Finder, connecting consumers with food that is grown, caught, raised, and made by Washington growers and producers, and has now included a wholesale food finder to the online tool. The Washington State Department of Agriculture assisted with the...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
dakotanewsnow.com

Rep. Johnson: Lawmakers behind schedule on next farm bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It could be some time before ag producers get a clear picture of the next farm bill, according to South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson. During Wednesday’s Midwest Agricultural Export Summit in Sioux Falls, Johnson said lawmakers are behind schedule putting together the next farm bill. He said one reason is there’s a belief that many of the lawmakers in charge of the House Agriculture Committee right now, might not be in charge when it comes time to draft the bill.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Farm Bureau#State#Farmland Assessments
Duxbury Clipper

Farmland restoration

At the special Town Meeting Monday, voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to stop the town’s plans to turn seven acres of forest into farmland. Article 5 was a citizen’s petition by Kate Reynolds of Bravender Road. It wanted to prevent the Conservation Commission from moving forward with plans to clear seven acres of woods in order to create a 10-acre farm at the old Delorenzo Farm off Summer Street. Town Meeting voted to purchase the 27-acre property in 2018 for $770,000 for conservatio...
DUXBURY, MA
soprissun.com

Robotics meets farming in Silt

On tour with Spring Born Director of Marketing and Sales Danielle Davis, the building is permeated with the dank stench of nutrient-dense peat. The recently-built, 3.5-acre lettuce factory, located in Silt, will deliver year-round, fresh greens that have touched no human hands. “The first time the greens will be touched is in your kitchen,” boasts Spring Born’s website.
SILT, CO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Farmland Partners announces commencement of solar energy farms

On Friday, Farmland Partners Inc. announced updates on the development of solar projects on some of its farms in Illinois. The first project consists of approximately 432 acres, with power production tentatively slated to commence as soon as December. The second solar project, comprised of approximately 1,542 acres, received notice...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Daily Montanan

The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond

Kyle Rittenhouse remains a free … man, if such a term can be used for a teenager. Nonetheless, he was a teenager who traveled across state lines with a weapon of war to defend a used car lot Kenosha, Wisconsin from vandalism. No car on that lot, no matter how luxuriously equipped, was worth the […] The post The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
illinoisnewsnow.com

Biden BBB that passed House has mixed support in ag

The U.S. House passed the social and climate bill known as Build Back Better today. Ryan Yates, manager of public policy with American Farm Bureau tells Brownfield Ag News they oppose the bill. While it includes some investments in farm programs such as conservation, he says it is the wrong approach to accomplish the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Coverage State of Illinois vs Jerni Warner Motion Hearing Friday November 19th, 2021

Reporter Jennifer Russell for RegionalDailyNews.com was at the hearing for Jerni Warner on Friday afternoon. Jerni Warner is facing two counts of Aggravated DUI related to the deaths of Garry and Leah Kelly of Moline, Illinois, who died in a September 5th crash when Warner’s vehicle is alleged to have crossed the center line on Highway 78 near Kewanee and struck the motorcycle on which the Kelly’s were riding. It was later determined that Warner had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash. Both motions heard on Friday were denied. A full rundown of today’s court hearing is below.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy