Toledo, OH

Mayor announces budget details, structural changes

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz submitted the city’s 2022 budget proposal to city council on Monday and provided details about what’s inside, as well as structural changes within his administration as he embarks on a second four-year term.

The $279 million general fund projection is higher than recent years but still a reduction from the $292 million 2021 budget. For the first time, the city budget will go fully virtual to the public, with no budget book scheduled to be published. All budget information will be available to the public online .

“Next year we have even greater opportunity to move our city forward,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. "The 2022 budget coupled with the Toledo Recovery Plan will allow us to make unprecedented investments in our city.”

The city is considering how to spend $180.9 million from the federal coronavirus recovery grant.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz highlighted key funding commitments within the budget, including funding for the addition of a 40-member police class, two fire classes totaling 80 new firefighters, repairs to 152 city roads covering over 60 lane miles, and improvements to city sidewalks.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz was re-elected to a second four-year term with 69 percent of the vote against Carty Finkbeiner, a former city mayor, in the Nov. 2 general election.

The mayor also announced organizational changes, including appointing retiring city Fire Chief Brian Byrd as safety director. Mr. Byrd is set to retire as chief on Dec. 10. He will assume his new role on Feb. 11, with Oregon police officer Angel Tucker set to serve as deputy director. Mr. Byrd spoke about the challenges facing emergency services, including staffing, mental health, and call volume.

“There are a whole host of issues,” Mr. Byrd said. “We are not going to solve all those, but if we can at least make some little advancements in each of them, mission accomplished.”

The mayor also said that he is eliminating the chief of staff position and announced that Deputy Chiefs of Staff Abby Arnold and Karen Poore will serve as “co-equal” deputy mayors. Ms. Arnold will oversee infrastructure projects and Ms. Poore will supervise economic and community development. Ms. Poore will give up the safety director title to Chief Byrd. The mayor’s former chief of staff, Katy Crosby, resigned in June.

“The reorganization of my administration will allow us to focus on our priorities — public safety, investment in roads, opportunities for youth, and community and business development,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

“I don’t think anyone ever noticed a change in our delivery of service because we just work together as a team,” Ms. Arnold said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, so the two of us working together to get it done is important.”

Along with the organizational changes, the mayor announced the creation of a new city department: the Department of Parks and Youth Services, which will be headed by Metroparks Toledo director of operations Joe Fausnaugh.

The budget also projects an $18 million transfer from the capital improvement fund to the general fund. Acting Finance Director Melanie Campbell said the transfer is being proposed if needed to account for unrealized losses from income tax changes regarding remote work in Ohio, as well as the financial impact of the coronavirus.

“We kind of have to go for a couple months, probably into late spring or early summer to really have the impact of what that will do to our tax collection,” she said. “So in putting this budget together we were conservative with that.”

Ms. Campbell said that the same $11 million transfer that came with the budget proposal last year was reduced to zero when the budget was re-evaluated later in the year and that the same could happen to the transfer this year.

Toledo city councilman Katie Moline spoke about her own continuing concerns about transferring money into the general fund, even with last year’s transfer eventually being removed from the budget.

“There were a lot of other sources that maybe helped mitigate that and allow for the elimination of that transfer,” Ms. Moline said. “In the past, the budget has been built on anticipating that $18 million transfer for the next few years, and the concern being, ‘what does that mean for the long term stability of our budget?’”

Ms. Moline also pointed out that the $18 million is the same estimated amount to be raised for infrastructure improvements from the .25 income tax levy that passed in 2020.

The budget will now head to Toledo City Council for review and approval. Council passed the 2021 budget in mid-January, well before their annual March 31 deadline.

"This is what we were elected to do — to deliver the services of the city of Toledo in an efficient and responsible manner, and both the budget that we introduced and the org chart that we have revised put us in a position, I believe, to better serve the citizens over the next four years of my second term," Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

The Blade

Council adds Johnson & Johnson to opioid settlement

Toledo City Council approved including a settlement with Janssen/Johnson & Johnson as a part of the National Opioid Settlement Agreement in a special session Wednesday. Council had already joined the settlement against the three other pharmaceutical companies listed in the national lawsuit — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson — through previous legislation this year. They had also already become part of the OneOhio program, the state’s program for the distribution of settlement funds to local governments.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Ohio House pushes back on vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS — Even as officials warned that a new surge of the delta variant may be in the offing, Ohio House Republicans on Thursday voted for a bill greatly expanding the ability of Ohioans to avoid coronavirus vaccines mandated by their employers, schools, and colleges.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Council discusses new licensing legislation for convenience stores

Discussions continued for Toledo City Council over proposed legislation that would require convenience stores to purchase an operating license. The ordinance, which is sponsored by Councilmen John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams and Rob Ludeman, would add a $250 annual license for convenience stores to operate within the city.
TOLEDO, OH
