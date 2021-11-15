Linebacker Brand's injury leaves another hole for Bowling Green football to fill

OXFORD, Ohio — Another veteran component of Bowling Green State University’s defense will miss the remainder of the season.

Head coach Scot Loeffler revealed at Friday’s news conference linebacker Bryce Brand will miss the Falcons’ final two games of its season due to an eye injury sustained two-plus weeks ago at Buffalo.

This is the second blow to BGSU’s defense in as many weeks, along with star defensive back Davon Ferguson having to miss the rest of the season.

“The positive is that his sight in his eye is OK, which is great,” Loeffler said regarding Brand. “But there’s some things that he has to do in terms of the bones that they need to clean up and fix. But he’s going to be out for the rest of the season. He will be coming back next year.”

Brand missed BGSU’s last game against Toledo, and the defensive depth chart underwent reconfiguring in advance. Defensive end Blaine Spires moved to strongside linebacker, and Demetrius Hardamon rotated into Spires’ spot on the defensive line opposite captain Karl Brooks.

Brand entered the Toledo game with 30 total tackles, third-most among the team’s linebackers, and he had 1½ tackles for loss. The senior from Detroit recorded a season-best seven tackles Oct. 2 against Kent State.

With Ferguson and now Brand out, it’s time for more of the younger talent on the Falcons’ roster to step in.

“We’re going to need help, definitely, from some of the younger guys,” linebacker Brock Horne said, “like Charles Rosser. He needs to definitely step up. Blaine has done very well moving over from rush to Sam [linebacker] and stepping in there to fill in for Bryce’s absence so far. So I think we’ve done a good job stepping up, and Demetrius Hardamon I think has done very well, as well.

“I think we’re going to be OK. It obviously sucks losing Bryce, but we’ll be all right.”

The redshirt freshman Rosser recorded two tackles at Buffalo, but he did not record any defensive statistics against Toledo. Spires tabbed two tackles, and Hardamon had five tackles and assisted on one for a loss against the Rockets.

The aforementioned players, in addition to the likes of Jalen Burton and Northview product Trent Simms stepping in for Ferguson, aren’t exactly facing the easiest schedule to close out the season. The Falcons face Miami in Oxford Tuesday, followed by the regular-season finale against Ohio at home on Black Friday.

Miami is 5-5 and 4-2 in the Mid-American Conference, and a win over the Falcons on Tuesday would at least leave the chance for the East Division race to be decided in its final game of the season head-to-head against Kent State (5-5, 4-2). Ohio went 0-4 in nonconference play, but overall, the Bobcats are 3-7 and 3-3 in the MAC. The Bobcats have won two straight heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Toledo.

“Those guys that are playing behind Bryce or behind Ferg, they’ve got to step up,” Loeffler said. “There’s a reason that Bryce and Ferg were the starters, so this is a great opportunity for those guys to step up to produce. ... This is a great opportunity for us to get some momentum, get ourselves into a great offseason. These two weeks, we can improve, and we can move the needle of our program every week.”

Miami is led by quarterback Brett Gabbert, who has an 18-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and leads the MAC in pass efficiency at 164.2. He also leads the MAC in passing yards per game with 255.1.

“Very tough,” Loeffler said about Miami. “[Head coach Chuck Martin’s] teams are always tough. Not the most complicated on defense, but they play extremely, extremely hard. And he’s got the formula, and it’s taken him some time. Five, six years to build that. He’s done it the right way. You can see on the film that their culture is right. They don’t beat themselves. They’re a well-coached football team.”