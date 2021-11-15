ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Linebacker Brand's injury leaves another hole for Bowling Green football to fill

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqaIi_0cxBsNnk00

OXFORD, Ohio — Another veteran component of Bowling Green State University’s defense will miss the remainder of the season.

Head coach Scot Loeffler revealed at Friday’s news conference linebacker Bryce Brand will miss the Falcons’ final two games of its season due to an eye injury sustained two-plus weeks ago at Buffalo.

This is the second blow to BGSU’s defense in as many weeks, along with star defensive back Davon Ferguson having to miss the rest of the season.

“The positive is that his sight in his eye is OK, which is great,” Loeffler said regarding Brand. “But there’s some things that he has to do in terms of the bones that they need to clean up and fix. But he’s going to be out for the rest of the season. He will be coming back next year.”

Brand missed BGSU’s last game against Toledo, and the defensive depth chart underwent reconfiguring in advance. Defensive end Blaine Spires moved to strongside linebacker, and Demetrius Hardamon rotated into Spires’ spot on the defensive line opposite captain Karl Brooks.

Brand entered the Toledo game with 30 total tackles, third-most among the team’s linebackers, and he had 1½ tackles for loss. The senior from Detroit recorded a season-best seven tackles Oct. 2 against Kent State.

With Ferguson and now Brand out, it’s time for more of the younger talent on the Falcons’ roster to step in.

“We’re going to need help, definitely, from some of the younger guys,” linebacker Brock Horne said, “like Charles Rosser. He needs to definitely step up. Blaine has done very well moving over from rush to Sam [linebacker] and stepping in there to fill in for Bryce’s absence so far. So I think we’ve done a good job stepping up, and Demetrius Hardamon I think has done very well, as well.

“I think we’re going to be OK. It obviously sucks losing Bryce, but we’ll be all right.”

The redshirt freshman Rosser recorded two tackles at Buffalo, but he did not record any defensive statistics against Toledo. Spires tabbed two tackles, and Hardamon had five tackles and assisted on one for a loss against the Rockets.

The aforementioned players, in addition to the likes of Jalen Burton and Northview product Trent Simms stepping in for Ferguson, aren’t exactly facing the easiest schedule to close out the season. The Falcons face Miami in Oxford Tuesday, followed by the regular-season finale against Ohio at home on Black Friday.

Miami is 5-5 and 4-2 in the Mid-American Conference, and a win over the Falcons on Tuesday would at least leave the chance for the East Division race to be decided in its final game of the season head-to-head against Kent State (5-5, 4-2). Ohio went 0-4 in nonconference play, but overall, the Bobcats are 3-7 and 3-3 in the MAC. The Bobcats have won two straight heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Toledo.

“Those guys that are playing behind Bryce or behind Ferg, they’ve got to step up,” Loeffler said. “There’s a reason that Bryce and Ferg were the starters, so this is a great opportunity for those guys to step up to produce. ... This is a great opportunity for us to get some momentum, get ourselves into a great offseason. These two weeks, we can improve, and we can move the needle of our program every week.”

Miami is led by quarterback Brett Gabbert, who has an 18-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and leads the MAC in pass efficiency at 164.2. He also leads the MAC in passing yards per game with 255.1.

“Very tough,” Loeffler said about Miami. “[Head coach Chuck Martin’s] teams are always tough. Not the most complicated on defense, but they play extremely, extremely hard. And he’s got the formula, and it’s taken him some time. Five, six years to build that. He’s done it the right way. You can see on the film that their culture is right. They don’t beat themselves. They’re a well-coached football team.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Linebacker Ra'Heim Moss? It almost happened

Nippert Stadium, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, will be pulsating Saturday afternoon for the Bearcats’ showdown with SMU. It’s one of the most important games on the schedule for UC as it makes a push to scale the pearly gates of the College Football Playoff. In a not-too-distant universe, Toledo basketball player Ra’Heim Moss would be playing for the fifth-ranked Bearcats.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, OH
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Bowling Green, OH
College Sports
The Blade

Toledo roster for Winterfest alumni game announced

The Toledo Walleye have announced the roster for the upcoming alumni game against the Detroit Red Wings alumni. The exhibition game will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Winterfest event.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scot Loeffler
The Blade

Game day updates: Miami 34, Bowling Green 7 — Final score

OXFORD, Ohio — Terion Stewart’s 62-yard touchdown run gave Bowling Green State University a 7-0 lead over host Miami with 8:42 left in the first quarter. Stewart entered Tuesday’s game with a hot hand. In his previous three games, he had tallied 269 yards and 8.4 yards per carry. His TD run to open the scoring against the RedHawks gave him four straight games with a rushing TD, and he has scored five rushing TDs in that span.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#American Football#Linebacker Brand#Oxford#Bgsu#Spires#Kent State
The Blade

'Hard for people to forget': Liberty Center kicker Carly Roth embraced by community after big moment

LIBERTY CENTER — Carly Roth embraced the biggest moment of her life with remarkable calmness. She was then embraced by a swarm of well-wishers in a wild celebration. Moments after booting a game-winning 27-yard field goal that lifted Liberty Center to a sensational 38-35 upset of No. 1-ranked Archbold in a regional semifinal on Saturday, Roth was mobbed.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
The Blade

BGSU hockey power play clicking early in CCHA schedule

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team’s series last weekend didn’t go as planned. Despite the 9-2 and 5-3 defeats at No. 3-ranked Minnesota State, there was one bright spot that doubled as a continuation of a recent trend early in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Blade

3 things we learned about Toledo football against Ohio

ATHENS — Toledo continued its late-season surge on Tuesday, knocking off Ohio 35-23 in a game that wasn’t as close as the two-touchdown margin suggested. The Rockets dominated from the second quarter on, despite running nearly 40 fewer plays than Ohio, which possessed the football for almost three full quarters.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Toledo, Koback run past Ohio in 35-23 victory

ATHENS — Smashmouth football in November might pair better than peanut butter and jelly. The Toledo coach called Bryant Koback’s number all night, and the junior running back rewarded his coach with 203 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 21 carries in the Rockets’ 35-23 win at Ohio on Wednesday night.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy