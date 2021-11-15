ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop Cordileone on Joe Biden, Catholic 'Scandal' and the Communion Question

By Julia Duin
 4 days ago
Joe Biden said the pope called him a good Catholic. A U.S. archbishop doubts...

Bootboyrick
4d ago

It’s impossible to be a Christian and a Catholic for ANYONE to receive communion if they support ABORTION in Any Way Shape or Form. God’s Laws are God’s Laws. Those Laws NEVER CHANGE.

Toby Motte
4d ago

I cannot believe it has not acted. Go Biden has clearly broken church doctrine. He needs to be publicly brought to task. Excommunication it’s certainly something that should be on table. For him as well as Nancy Pelosi

Teri Andrews
4d ago

The pope to Biden...its gonna cost you..Biden to the pope..America will pay don't worry 😉, I brought the taxpayers checkbook, how much you want...? 😀

The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
KXRM

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.
Washington Post

Has Kamala Harris been sidelined?

An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated that Al Gore had served 24 years in elective office before being selected as a vice presidential candidate. He had served 16 years in the U.S. House and Senate. This version has been corrected. Everyone lately seems to have an opinion about...
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bishops: Avoid Biden-Trump race

As a practicing Catholic, I appreciated the conflicts presented in “U.S. Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion” (Eagle, Nov. 14). There are elections coming in 2024. Do the bishops appear to favor President Joe Biden, who has shown to be a good Catholic in all respects except abortion, or Donald Trump?
