Democratic U.S. Senator Leahy says he will not seek re-election in 2022

Jackson, MI – Congressman Tim Walberg has announced that he is seeking re-election in 2022. “With the disastrous Biden Administration and radical liberals attempting to turn America into a politically correct socialist regime, I am more committed than ever to fight for the conservative principles that make our country strong. I will work to rebuild our economy, secure the border, support our troops, oppose tax increases, defend the Constitution, and continue serving as an effective representative who achieves results,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg.
