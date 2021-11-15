ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic U.S. Senator Leahy says he will not seek re-election in 2022

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy on Monday said...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Sen. Patrick Leahy announces he won't run for re-election

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., plans to retire at the end of his term, the veteran lawmaker told reporters in his home state on Monday. "It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It’s time to come home," Leahy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arctictoday.com

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, announces re-election bid

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a three-term Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, announced her bid for re-election on Friday with a nod to bipartisanship. “I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities and I will...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.Their opposition comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days whom he will choose for the nation's most powerful economic position. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, though Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has emerged as a leading alternative.“President Biden must appoint a Fed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Scott Malone
wlen.com

Congressman Tim Walberg Announces that he is Seeking Re-Election

Jackson, MI – Congressman Tim Walberg has announced that he is seeking re-election in 2022. “With the disastrous Biden Administration and radical liberals attempting to turn America into a politically correct socialist regime, I am more committed than ever to fight for the conservative principles that make our country strong. I will work to rebuild our economy, secure the border, support our troops, oppose tax increases, defend the Constitution, and continue serving as an effective representative who achieves results,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg.
JACKSON, MI
kjas.com

Babin seeking re-election

U.S. Congressional District 36 Representative Dr. Brian Babin (R-Woodville) has announced to constituents that he’s seeking re-election in the 2022 race. Babin first won election to the House of Representatives in 2014, and he’s now seeking his fifth term in Washington D.C. In an emailed announcement, Babin said “Joe Biden's...
WOODVILLE, TX
WSMV

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell will not seek re-election

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022. To provide candidates with plenty of time to come forward and meet with the people of Senate District 9, Bell decided to make this announcement early. “I am incredibly thankful for...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Democratic#Reuters
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy