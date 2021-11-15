ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global energy crisis not affecting Malaysia's energy supply security — deputy minister

By Bernama
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The global energy crisis involving the supply of coal and gas is not affecting Malaysia’s electricity supply security, said Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju. He said TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd as the supplier of coal to independent power producers in...

